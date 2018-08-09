Traffic patterns to change on main campus

Due to construction at Bryant High School, changes to traffic flow will affect all main campus schools including PreK, Bryant Elementary, Bryant Middle and Bryant High School. The district’s number one concern when making any change is student safety.

“We are asking parents, student drivers, and other community members to please allow extra time the first few days of school to adjust to the changes,” said District communications director Devin Sherrill.

School begins on Monday, Aug.13.

Refer to labeled Google map. Traffic flow will proceed as follows:

Vehicles Traveling West on Sullivan to 4-Way Stop (See map: Route labeled with teal arrows.)

Options:

Turn RIGHT onto Woodland Drive or continue straight to BMS parking lot.

NO LEFT TURN onto School Drive will be permitted.

Vehicles Traveling East from BES/BMS Drop Off/Pick Up to 4-Way Stop (See map: Route labeled with orange arrows.)

Straight ONLY on Sullivan to Reynolds Road.

NO LEFT TURN onto Woodland and NO RIGHT TURN onto School Drive/T. Wood Way.

Vehicles Traveling South on Woodland Drive to 4-Way Stop (See map: Route labeled with yellow arrows.)

Options:

Turn right to BMS parking lot for drop off/pick up.

Turn left onto Sullivan to reach Reynolds Road.

Continue straight onto School Drive/T. Wood Way (mornings only)

Traffic will not be allowed onto School Drive/T. Wood Way from 3:25-3:45pm. ROAD WILL BE CLOSED.

Vehicles Traveling North on T. Wood Way/School Drive to 4-Way Stop (See map: Route labeled with red arrows.)

Options:

Left turn by Field House to enter BMS drop off line.

Turn RIGHT onto Sullivan to Reynolds Road.

NO LEFT TURN into BMS parking lot at 4-way stop.

NO northbound traffic on T. Wood Way/School Drive from 3:25-3:45pm.

Changes specific to drop off/pick up at Bryant High School are available at bryantschools.org/bhs.