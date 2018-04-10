2018 Hornets football schedule adds Bentonville West

April 9, 2018 Football

In 2018, the Bryant Hornets football team will play against seven teams that made the 2017 Class 7A State playoffs last year as well as their old rival Benton, a Class 6A playoff team.

The 2018 football schedule was released today and, but for one exception, will be the same as last season. In week 2, the Hornets will travel to take on Bentonville West, which takes the place of Lake Hamilton on the schedule. The Hornets’ game against Fayetteville has been moved to week 3. Bryant defeated the 2016 state champion Bulldogs twice in 2017, both in thrilling one-point games.

Benton, as it turns out, will be the only non-7A team on the schedule which includes the usual 7A-Central Conference lineup, including 7A State champion North Little Rock as well as rival Conway, which, like Bryant, reached the semifinals of the 2017 playoffs.

The Hornets, who finished 10-2 last season, will once again play a preseason benefit game against Pulaski Academy — this year on Aug. 16 then the annual Salt Bowl against Benton to open the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 25, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Bryant will then have almost two full weeks to get ready for its second game at Bentonville West on Friday, Sept. 7.

Here is the schedule:

2018 BRYANT HORNET FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

VARSITY

DATE                 OPPONENT                                  PLACE              TIME

Aug 16                PULASKI ACADEMY (Benefit)         Away                  6:00 PM

Aug 17                8th-12th Blue/White**                       Home                  6:00PM

Aug 25 (Sat.)      BENTON (Salt Bowl) (HOME)                      WMS                   7:00 PM

Sept 7                 BENTONVILLE WEST                        Away                   7:00 PM

Sept 14               FAYETTEVILLE(State Rec.)               Home                  7:00 PM

Sept 21               FT. SMITH NORTHSIDE* (PW Cheer)     Home                  7:00 PM

Sept 28               CATHOLIC*                                          Away                   7:00 PM

Oct 5                   LR CENTRAL* (Mass Band)                          Home                  7:00 PM

Oct 12                 FT. SMITH SOUTHSIDE*                    Away                   7:00 PM

Oct 19                 CABOT* (Homecoming)                               Home                  7:00 PM

Oct 26                 NLR*                                                 Away                  7:00 PM

Nov 2                  CONWAY*  (Sr Night)                                Home                  7:00 PM

NOV 9                 1ST ROUND PLAYOFFS               TBA                    7:00 PM

NOV 16               2ND ROUND PLAYOFFS                TBA                   7:00 PM

NOV 23               3RD ROUND PLAYOFFS                TBA                   7:00 PM

DEC 1                 7A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP          WAR MEM         TBA

*Denotes Conference Play

TBA=Sites/Times To Be Announced at a later date

WAR MEM=War Memorial Stadium

**Need to confirm date, time, etc

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

