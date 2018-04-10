2018 Hornets football schedule adds Bentonville West

In 2018, the Bryant Hornets football team will play against seven teams that made the 2017 Class 7A State playoffs last year as well as their old rival Benton, a Class 6A playoff team.
The 2018 football schedule was released today and, but for one exception, will be the same as last season. In week 2, the Hornets will travel to take on Bentonville West, which takes the place of Lake Hamilton on the schedule. The Hornets’ game against Fayetteville has been moved to week 3. Bryant defeated the 2016 state champion Bulldogs twice in 2017, both in thrilling one-point games.
Benton, as it turns out, will be the only non-7A team on the schedule which includes the usual 7A-Central Conference lineup, including 7A State champion North Little Rock as well as rival Conway, which, like Bryant, reached the semifinals of the 2017 playoffs.
The Hornets, who finished 10-2 last season, will once again play a preseason benefit game against Pulaski Academy — this year on Aug. 16 then the annual Salt Bowl against Benton to open the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 25, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Bryant will then have almost two full weeks to get ready for its second game at Bentonville West on Friday, Sept. 7.
Here is the schedule:
2018 BRYANT HORNET FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
VARSITY
DATE OPPONENT PLACE TIME
Aug 16 PULASKI ACADEMY (Benefit) Away 6:00 PM
Aug 17 8th-12th Blue/White** Home 6:00PM
Aug 25 (Sat.) BENTON (Salt Bowl) (HOME) WMS 7:00 PM
Sept 7 BENTONVILLE WEST Away 7:00 PM
Sept 14 FAYETTEVILLE(State Rec.) Home 7:00 PM
Sept 21 FT. SMITH NORTHSIDE* (PW Cheer) Home 7:00 PM
Sept 28 CATHOLIC* Away 7:00 PM
Oct 5 LR CENTRAL* (Mass Band) Home 7:00 PM
Oct 12 FT. SMITH SOUTHSIDE* Away 7:00 PM
Oct 19 CABOT* (Homecoming) Home 7:00 PM
Oct 26 NLR* Away 7:00 PM
Nov 2 CONWAY* (Sr Night) Home 7:00 PM
NOV 9 1ST ROUND PLAYOFFS TBA 7:00 PM
NOV 16 2ND ROUND PLAYOFFS TBA 7:00 PM
NOV 23 3RD ROUND PLAYOFFS TBA 7:00 PM
DEC 1 7A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP WAR MEM TBA
*Denotes Conference Play
TBA=Sites/Times To Be Announced at a later date
WAR MEM=War Memorial Stadium
**Need to confirm date, time, etc