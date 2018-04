Changes made to baseball, soccer schedules this week

Due to the threat of inclement weather, Bryant’s 7A-Central Conference baseball and soccer games against Fort Smith Northside have been moved up from Friday, April 13, to Thursday, April 12.

With that, the varsity baseball game between Bryant and Benton at Bryant High School Field that was scheduled for Thursday has been moved up to Wednesday at 5 p.m. The junior varsity contest has been canceled.

In addition, on Thursday, the junior varsity soccer game has been canceled.