2019 Class 6A State Tournament brackets, 2/20

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT

At Bentonville West High School

Girls

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 2 — Van Buren (West 4) vs. Bryant, Little Rock Central or Cabot (Central 5), 1 p.m.

Game 4 — North Little Rock (Central 3) vs. Bentonville West (West 6), 3 p.m.

Game 6 — Bryant, Little Rock Central or Cabot (Central 4) vs. Springdale (West 5), 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 8 — Rogers (West 3) vs. Bryant, Little Rock Central or Cabot (Central 6), 1 p.m.

Game 9 — Fort Smith Northside (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10 — Fayetteville (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Game 11 — Bentonville (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 12 — Conway (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 6 p.m.

Championship game

At Hot Springs

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA

Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Game 2 — Springdale Har-Ber, Rogers Heritage, Springdale or Bentonville West (West 4) vs. Cabot (Central 5), 2:30 p.m.

Game 4 — North Little Rock (Central 3) vs. Springdale Har-Ber, Rogers Heritage, Springdale or Bentonville West (West 6), 5:30 p.m.

Game 6 — Fort Smith Northside (Central 4) vs. Springdale Har-Ber, Rogers Heritage, Springdale or Bentonville West (West 5), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Game 8 — Rogers (West 3) vs. Little Rock Central (Central 6), 2:30 p.m.

Game 9 — Bryant (Central 1) vs. game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10 — Bentonville (West 2) vs. game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Game 11 — Fayetteville (West 1) vs. game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12 — Conway (Central 2) vs. game 8 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship game

At Hot Springs

Game 15 — Game 13 winner vs. game 14 winner, TBA