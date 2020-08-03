2020 Bryant High School golf schedule

August 3, 2020 Golf, Sports Schedules

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL 

2020 Golf schedule

Aug. 3 — at Simmons Invitational, El Dorado

Aug. 10-11 — Big Cat Invitational, North Hills/Centennial, North Little Rock

Aug. 18 — Benton (Hurricane)

Aug. 19 — at Conway 

Aug. 27 — JV at Longhills

Sept. 1 — Bryant Invitational, Hurricane

Sept. 8 — Conway, Cadron Valley (JV)

Sept. 10 — North Little Rock, Burns Park

Sept. 14 — at Fayetteville

Sept. 17 — JV at Longhills

Sept. 22 — Cabot, Greystone

Sept. 29-30 — Girls State Tournament, Hurricane

Oct. 6-7 — Boys State Tournament, Lost Springs, Rogers

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!