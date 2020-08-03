2020 Bryant High School golf schedule

BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL
2020 Golf schedule
Aug. 3 — at Simmons Invitational, El Dorado
Aug. 10-11 — Big Cat Invitational, North Hills/Centennial, North Little Rock
Aug. 18 — Benton (Hurricane)
Aug. 19 — at Conway
Aug. 27 — JV at Longhills
Sept. 1 — Bryant Invitational, Hurricane
Sept. 8 — Conway, Cadron Valley (JV)
Sept. 10 — North Little Rock, Burns Park
Sept. 14 — at Fayetteville
Sept. 17 — JV at Longhills
Sept. 22 — Cabot, Greystone
Sept. 29-30 — Girls State Tournament, Hurricane
Oct. 6-7 — Boys State Tournament, Lost Springs, Rogers