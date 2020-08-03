August 3 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Bryant High School golf team finishes second at first tournament

TEXARKANA — Drew Castleberry fired an 18-hole round of 71 to garner individual medalist honors as a short-handed Bryant Hornets golf team took second place in the five-team tournament at New Haven Country Club Thursday.

It was the opening match of the season for the Hornets who travel to Conway Country Club on Monday.

Castleberry shot a 35 on the front nine and a 36 on the back to card the lowest individual score, five strokes better than second place Gage Parker of El Dorado. The Wildcats’ Drew Moore shot a 78 to lead the team to the team title with a composite scored 330.

Bryant was second at 336 followec by Lake Hamilton’s 347, Benton’s 357 and Texarkana’s 364.

For the Hornets, Chase Thornton carded an 82, tied for fifth individually. Nick Canale finished at 86 and Logan Moore at 97.

Bryant’s top two returning players, Tyler Green and Austin Harmon are still involved in ASGA play so they were not available on Thursday.