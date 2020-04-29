2020 Bryant Hornets football schedule

BRYANT HORNETS
2020 varsity football schedule
Aug. 18 — at Pulaski Academy (benefit), 6 p.m.
Aug. 21 — Blue-White scrimmage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 29 — Benton (Salt Bowl, War Memorial), 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 — at Marion, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 — OPEN
Sept. 18 — Trinity, Texas, Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 — Fort Smith Northside*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 — at Little Rock Catholic*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 — Little Rock Central*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 — at Little Rock Southwest*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 — Cabot* (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 — at North Little Rock*, 7 p.m.
Nov. 6 — Conway*, 7 p.m.
*6A-Central Conference games