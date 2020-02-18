2020 Bryant Lady Hornets soccer schedule

BRYANT LADY HORNETS
2020 soccer schedule
Feb. 22 — Alumni scrimmage
Feb. 28 — at Rogers
Mar. 2 — at Searcy
Mar. 6-7 — at Northside Tournament, Fort Smith
Mar. 10 — at Benton
Mar. 12 — at LR Christian
Mar. 16 — at Fort Smith Northside*
Mar. 19 — Mount St. Mary*
Mar. 31 — at LR Central*
Apr. 3 — Fort Smith Southside*
Apr. 7 — Cabot*
Apr. 9 — North Little Rock*
Apr. 14 — Conway*
Apr. 17 — Fort Smith Northside*
Apr. 21 — at Mount St. Mary (Catholic High)
Apr. 24 — LR Central*
Apr. 28 — at Fort Smith Southside*
May 1 — at Cabot*
May 5 — at North Little Rock*
May 8 — at Conway*
May 14-16 — at Class 6A State Tournament, TBD
BRYANT LADY HORNETS
2020 junior varsity soccer schedule
Mar. 3 — at Russellville
Mar. 9 — at White Hall
Mar. 16 — at Fort Smith Northside
Apr. 7 — Cabot
Apr. 14 — Conway
Apr. 21 — at Mount St. Mary (Catholic High)
Apr. 24 — LR Central
Apr. 27 — White Hall
May 5 — at North Little Rock