2020 Bryant Lady Hornets soccer schedule

February 18, 2020 Girls Soccer, Sports Schedules

BRYANT LADY HORNETS

2020 soccer schedule

Feb. 22 — Alumni scrimmage

Feb. 28 — at Rogers

Mar. 2 — at Searcy

Mar. 6-7 — at Northside Tournament, Fort Smith

Mar. 10 — at Benton

Mar. 12 — at LR Christian

Mar. 16 — at Fort Smith Northside*

Mar. 19 — Mount St. Mary*

Mar. 31 — at LR Central*

Apr. 3 — Fort Smith Southside*

Apr. 7 — Cabot*

Apr. 9 — North Little Rock*

Apr. 14 — Conway*

Apr. 17 — Fort Smith Northside*

Apr. 21 — at Mount St. Mary (Catholic High)

Apr. 24 — LR Central*

Apr. 28 — at Fort Smith Southside*

May 1 — at Cabot*

May 5 — at North Little Rock*

May 8 — at Conway*

May 14-16 — at Class 6A State Tournament, TBD

BRYANT LADY HORNETS

2020 junior varsity soccer schedule

Mar. 3 — at Russellville

Mar. 9 — at White Hall

Mar. 16 — at Fort Smith Northside

Apr. 7 — Cabot

Apr. 14 — Conway

Apr. 21 — at Mount St. Mary (Catholic High)

Apr. 24 — LR Central

Apr. 27 — White Hall

May 5 — at North Little Rock

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

