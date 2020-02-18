2020 Bryant Lady Hornets softball schedule

BRYANT LADY HORNETS

2020 softball schedule

Feb. 27 — at White Hall (benefit)

Mar. 2 — Mount St. Mary*

Mar. 3 — Stuttgart

Mar. 6 — at Farmington

Mar. 7 — at Rogers

Mar. 7 — at Bentonville West

Mar. 10 — at Beebe

Mar. 14 — Benton

Mar. 17 — at Fort Smith Northside*

Mar. 25-28 — at Southern Warrior Classic, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Mar. 31 — at LR Central*

Apr. 2 — Fort Smith Southside*

Apr. 3-4 — at River City Rumble, Van Buren

Apr. 7 — at Cabot*

Apr. 9 — North Little Rock*

Apr. 13 — Baptist Prep*

Apr. 14 — at Conway*

Apr. 21 — at Mount St. Mary*

Apr. 23 — White Hall

Apr. 24 — LR Central*

Apr. 28 — at Fort Smith Southside*

May 1 — Cabot*

May 5 — at North Little Rock*

May 8 — Conway*

May 14-16 — Class 6A State Tournament, TBD

BRYANT LADY HORNETS

2020 junior varsity softball schedule

Mar. 3 — Stuttgart

Mar. 6 — at Farmington

Mar. 10 — at Beebe

Mar. 17 — at Fort Smith Northside

Mar. 25-28 — at Southern Warrior Classic, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Mar. 31 — at LR Central

Apr. 2 — Fort Smith Southside

Apr. 6 — Beebe (2)

Apr. 7 — at Cabot

Apr. 9 — North Little Rock

Apr. 13 — Baptist Prep

Apr. 14 — at Conway

Apr. 17 — FS Northside

Apr. 23 — White Hall

Apr. 24 — LR Central

Apr. 28 — at Fort Smith Southside

May 1 — Cabot

May 5 — at North Little Rock

May 8 — Conway

