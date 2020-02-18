2020 Bryant Lady Hornets softball schedule

BRYANT LADY HORNETS
2020 softball schedule
Feb. 27 — at White Hall (benefit)
Mar. 2 — Mount St. Mary*
Mar. 3 — Stuttgart
Mar. 6 — at Farmington
Mar. 7 — at Rogers
Mar. 7 — at Bentonville West
Mar. 10 — at Beebe
Mar. 14 — Benton
Mar. 17 — at Fort Smith Northside*
Mar. 25-28 — at Southern Warrior Classic, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Mar. 31 — at LR Central*
Apr. 2 — Fort Smith Southside*
Apr. 3-4 — at River City Rumble, Van Buren
Apr. 7 — at Cabot*
Apr. 9 — North Little Rock*
Apr. 13 — Baptist Prep*
Apr. 14 — at Conway*
Apr. 21 — at Mount St. Mary*
Apr. 23 — White Hall
Apr. 24 — LR Central*
Apr. 28 — at Fort Smith Southside*
May 1 — Cabot*
May 5 — at North Little Rock*
May 8 — Conway*
May 14-16 — Class 6A State Tournament, TBD
BRYANT LADY HORNETS
2020 junior varsity softball schedule
Mar. 3 — Stuttgart
Mar. 6 — at Farmington
Mar. 10 — at Beebe
Mar. 17 — at Fort Smith Northside
Mar. 25-28 — at Southern Warrior Classic, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Mar. 31 — at LR Central
Apr. 2 — Fort Smith Southside
Apr. 6 — Beebe (2)
Apr. 7 — at Cabot
Apr. 9 — North Little Rock
Apr. 13 — Baptist Prep
Apr. 14 — at Conway
Apr. 17 — FS Northside
Apr. 23 — White Hall
Apr. 24 — LR Central
Apr. 28 — at Fort Smith Southside
May 1 — Cabot
May 5 — at North Little Rock
May 8 — Conway