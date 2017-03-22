Lady Hornets win two more at Gulf Shores Classic

GULFPORT, Miss. — The Soddy Daisy, Tenn., Lady Trojans managed seven hits but Gianni Hulett and the Bryant Lady Hornets’ defense would not allow a run to score in a 4-0 win at the Gulf Shores Classic II on Tuesday.

The victory came on the heels of Bryant’s 6-4 win over the Boaz, Ala., Lady Pirates, making the Lady Hornets 4-0 in the Classic.

The Lady Hornets will begin bracket play in the tournament on Wednesday.

Bryant 4, Soddy Daisy, Tenn. 0

Hulett struck out six in the four-inning game. Meanwhile, Regan Ryan had two hits and Macey Jaramillo drove in two.

Soddy Daisy threatened to score in the top of the first. After Hulett struck out the first two batters, a double and a single put runners at the corners. A grounder to Madison Lyles at short ended the inning.

In turn, the Lady Hornets scratched out a run. Ryan beat out an infield hit and Hulett sacrificed her to second. Meagan Chism’s infield hit was followed by Lyles’ groundout to short. The Lady Trojans took the out at first as Ryan scored.

A pair of one-out singles gave Soddy Daisy a chance in the top of the second with one down only to Hulett strike out the next two batters, leaving them stranded.

Neither team mustered much again until the fourth. In the top half, a single, a sacrifice and an infield hit had runners at first and second. Hulett struck out the next batter and, after a grounder to Lyles resulted in a late throw at third, another strikeout ended the inning.

In the bottom of the inning, Lyles walked and Sarah Evans ripped a single to center, sending her to third. Jaramillo doubled in a run then Trammell lined an RBI single to left to make it 4-0 as time ran out.

Bryant 6, Boaz, Ala., 4

Trailing 4-3 after three innings, the Lady Hornets rallied for three runs in the top of the fourth. Shelby Stuckey made it stand up by pitching out of jams in both the home fourth and the fifth.

Chism had two hits in the game and Lyles drove in three runs to spark the offense.

The Bryant rally began with Ryan reaching on an error and Hulett tying it up with a triple. A wild pitch put the Lady Hornets ahead.

Chism doubled. Courtesy runner Callie Bradley tagged and went to third on a fly to right by Evans then Lyles made it 6-4 with a sacrifice fly.

The first two batters in the home fourth for the Lady Pirates popped out. But an error gave them a chance. It was followed by a single, putting runners at the corners. But Stuckey got the final out on a pop to Evans at second.

In the bottom of the fifth, a one-out single and a walk put the potential tying runs on base. But Stuckey struck out the next batter and ended it by inducing a grounder to Jaramillo at third for a force.

The Lady Hornets had established a lead in the opening inning of the game. Ryan walked and, with one out, Chism got a sacrifice bunt down that was misplayed. With Ryan hustling to third, Evans got a bunt down that she beat out for a single to make it 1-0.

An error allowed Chism to take third. She scored when Lyles’ fly to center was misplayed.

Boaz tied it with two runs in the bottom of the second. A double and an error produced the first run. With two away, another error put runners at first and third. Stuckey got a strikeout then got a strike away from getting out of the inning with the lead before a 3-2 pitch resulted in a slow roller on the infield that went for an RBI single.

Chism singled to start the top of the third and Evans was plunked by a 1-2 delivery. Lyles ripped a single to left to plate a go-ahead run.

But Boaz rallied for two runs in the home third to take the lead, for the time being.