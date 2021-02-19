AAA moves 6A State basketball tourney back a week

In a release today, the Arkansas Activities Association said, “Trying to find the most equitable solution when dealing with Covid-19 related no-contest and with unprecedented weather conditions that prevented the timely completion of the season has proven to be very difficult. After finally securing the facility for the Finals, working with the Arkansas Department of Health, AR PBS, our statewide TV provider, the NFHS Network, Mascot Media for live streaming each state tournament site, vendors, sponsors and officials, the regional and state tournaments will be delayed one week in order to more equitably seed the tournaments. Conferences must choose one of the two options below to seed for the applicable tournament. No contest may be played on Sunday.”

The 6A-Central Conference boys, including the Bryant Hornets, will play their final regular-season make-up games next week to set seedings for the State Tournament. The 6A-Central Conference girls, including the Bryant Lady Hornets, will play a Conference tournament to set the seedings for State starting on Monday with first-round games including Little Rock Southwest at Bryant at 6 p.m.

The Class 6A State Tournament is scheduled to be held at Fayetteville High School.

Regional Tournament Dates:

1A, 2A, 3A, & 4A – March 3-6



State Tournament Dates:

1A, 2A, 3A, and 5A – March 8-15

4A and 6A – March 9-13



State Final Dates: March 18, 19, 20