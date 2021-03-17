Lady Hornets win six events to capture team title at home meet

For more photos of this event by Jimmy Jones/Jones Sports Media, go here

Lauren Lain (Photo by Jimmy Jones/Jones Sports Media)

Lauren Lain, fresh from basketball, won both hurdles races and the Bryant Lady Hornets earned victories in three of the four relays as they captured the team title at the annual Bryant Hornet Relays at Hornets Stadium on Tuesday night.

Amya Smith also picked up a first-place finish to make it six in all for the Lady Hornets, who compiled 173 points.

Cabot was second with 150, tying with Benton. Conway (90), Mount St. Mary Academy (40), Little Rock Central (40), Fort Smith Northside (28) and Little Rock Southwest (7) also competed.

Lain won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.11. Portia Probst was fourth for Bryant in 19.65. In the 300 hurdles, Lain turned in a 49.70 with Probst fourth in 53.97.

Smith’s win came in the long jump with a leap of 16’8”. Lain was seventh at 15’6”.

Jaiyah Jackson (Photo by Jimmy Jones/Jones Sports Media)

The Lady Hornets won the 4 x 200 relay in 1:50.44 as Alana Gould, Lain, Oriel Spikes and Jaiyah Jackson combined.

In the 4 x 100, it was Jackson, Spikes, Mallorie Scott-Smith and Amya Smith turning in a 50.41 to capture first.

Bryant’s quartet of Brylee Bradford, Smith, Eliza Parker and Ella Reynolds won in the 4 x 400 with a time of 4:14.76.

Bryant girls were second in six events including the 4 x 800 in which Caitlyn Phillips, Maddie Nelson, Paige Spicer and Margo Gilliland turned in a time of 11:10.96. Cabot won in 11:02.85.

Smith took second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.65. Kamaria Russell of Little Rock Christian edged Smith at 12.44.

Madison Dettmer, left. (Photo by Jimmy Jones, Jones Sports Media)

Parker took second in the 400, finishing in 1:04.40. Bradford was third in 1:04.50. Benton’s Emma Selph won in 1:02.68.

Bryant runners were second in two of the distance races. In the 3200, it was McKenzie Hicks in 13:01, finishing right with Cabot’s Laini Cota, who won in 13:00.05. Madison Hagan was seventh for the Lady Hornets in 14:27.46.

In the 1600, Cota won again in 5:40.68 but Madison Dettmer was second with a time of 5:44.96. Aryn Stiles finished fourth in 5:56.41.

Madelyn Thomas accounted for the sixth second-place finish when she cleared 9’6” in the pole vault. Only Benton’s Payton Fleeman did better at 10’6”). Bryant’s Jessica Rolen was third at 8’6”.

In other field events, Chasity Jackson’s high jump of 5’1” was good for third. Bradford cleared 4’10” to place fourth.

In the discus, Isabella Martinez’ fling of 81’3” took fourth while, in the shot put, Monica Shifflet (27’4”) was sixth and Elizabeth Carter seventh (27’0”).

Spikes and Scott-Smith added points in the 200 while Maddie Nelson and Gillaland scored in the 800. Spikes finished fifth in 27.50 with Scott-Smith sixth in 28.07. Nelson finished in 2:47.82 to place sixth with Gilliland turning in a 2:48.55 to take seventh.

The next competition for the Lady Hornets is scheduled to be Thursday, April 1, at the Little Rock Central/Southwest Relays at Scott Field.

In the 4 x 200 relay, Lauren Lain passes the baton to Oriel Spikes, right. (Photo by Jimmy Jones, Jones Sports Media)