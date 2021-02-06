6A-Central Conference boys standings, 2/5

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2020-21 boys’ basketball standings
Team Conf Ovl
Little Rock Central 9-1 17-4
North Little Rock 8-2 14-2
BRYANT 7-3 15-3
Fort Smith Northside 5-5 9-10
Conway 5-5 6-9
Little Rock Catholic 3-7 8-12
Cabot 2-8 4-16
Little Rock Southwest 1-9 2-14
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Bryant 68, FS Northside 41
LR Central 80, North Little Rock 73
Conway 60, LR Southwest 51
Wednesday, Jan. 6
LR Catholic 67, Cabot 47
Friday, Jan. 8
Bryant 47, LR Catholic 27
LR Southwest 52, Cabot 45
North Little Rock 67, Conway 56
LR Central 72, FS Northside 68 OT
Tuesday, Jan. 12
LR Central 67, Bryant 64
FS Northside 51, LR Catholic 47
Conway 55, Cabot 52
North Little Rock 82, LR Southwest 36
Friday, Jan. 15
Bryant 62, LR Southwest 27
LR Central 79, Cabot 59
North Little Rock 57, LR Catholic 26
FS Northside 52, Conway 50
Tuesday, Jan. 19
North Little Rock 72, Bryant 64
FS Northside 63, Cabot 48
Wednesday, Jan. 20
LR Central 82, LR Southwest 49
Friday, Jan. 22
Bryant 64, Cabot 24
North Little Rock 67, FS Northside 63
LR Central 70, Conway 46
LR Catholic 45, LR Southwest 38
Tuesday, Jan. 26
North Little Rock 58, Bryant 50
Conway 58, LR Catholic 36
Cabot 63, FS Northside 49
LR Central 84, LR Southwest 53
Friday, Jan. 29
Bryant 65, Conway 43
LR Central 61, LR Catholic 41
North Little Rock 72, Cabot 34
FS Northside 57, LR Southwest 47
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Bryant 66, FS Northside 56
LR Central 75, North Little Rock 67
LR Catholic 46, Cabot 43
Conway 55, LR Southwest 44
Friday, Feb. 5
Bryant 70, LR Catholic 25
Cabot 51, LR Southwest 41
North Little Rock 74, Conway 64
FS Northside 70, LR Central 66
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Bryant at LR Central
FS Northside at LR Catholic
Cabot at Conway
North Little Rock at LR Southwest
Friday, Feb. 12
LR Southwest at Bryant
Cabot at LR Central
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
Conway at FS Northside
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at LR Southwest
Friday, Feb. 19
Bryant at Cabot
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Central at Conway
LR Catholic at LR Southwest
Tuesday, Feb. 23
LR Catholic at Conway