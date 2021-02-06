6A-Central Conference boys standings, 2/5

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2020-21 boys’ basketball standings

Team                           Conf    Ovl

Little Rock Central      9-1       17-4

North Little Rock         8-2       14-2

BRYANT                       7-3       15-3

Fort Smith Northside  5-5       9-10

Conway                       5-5       6-9

Little Rock Catholic     3-7       8-12

Cabot                          2-8       4-16

Little Rock Southwest 1-9       2-14

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Bryant 68, FS Northside 41 

LR Central 80, North Little Rock 73

Conway 60, LR Southwest 51

Wednesday, Jan. 6

LR Catholic 67, Cabot 47

Friday, Jan. 8

Bryant 47, LR Catholic 27

LR Southwest 52, Cabot 45 

North Little Rock 67, Conway 56

LR Central 72, FS Northside 68 OT 

Tuesday, Jan. 12

LR Central 67, Bryant 64

FS Northside 51, LR Catholic 47 

Conway 55, Cabot 52

North Little Rock 82, LR Southwest 36 

Friday, Jan. 15

Bryant 62, LR Southwest 27

LR Central 79, Cabot 59

North Little Rock 57, LR Catholic 26

FS Northside 52, Conway 50

Tuesday, Jan. 19

North Little Rock 72, Bryant 64

FS Northside 63, Cabot 48

Wednesday, Jan. 20

LR Central 82, LR Southwest 49 

Friday, Jan. 22

Bryant 64, Cabot 24 

North Little Rock 67, FS Northside 63

LR Central 70, Conway 46 

LR Catholic 45, LR Southwest 38 

Tuesday, Jan. 26

North Little Rock 58, Bryant 50

Conway 58, LR Catholic 36

Cabot 63, FS Northside 49 

LR Central 84, LR Southwest 53

Friday, Jan. 29

Bryant 65, Conway 43 

LR Central 61, LR Catholic 41 

North Little Rock 72, Cabot 34 

FS Northside 57, LR Southwest 47 

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Bryant 66, FS Northside 56

LR Central 75, North Little Rock 67 

LR Catholic 46, Cabot 43 

Conway 55, LR Southwest 44 

Friday, Feb. 5

Bryant 70, LR Catholic 25 

Cabot 51, LR Southwest 41 

North Little Rock 74, Conway 64 

FS Northside 70, LR Central 66 

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Bryant at LR Central

FS Northside at LR Catholic

Cabot at Conway

North Little Rock at LR Southwest

Friday, Feb. 12

LR Southwest at Bryant

Cabot at LR Central

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Conway at FS Northside

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at LR Southwest

Friday, Feb. 19

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Central at Conway

LR Catholic at LR Southwest

Tuesday, Feb. 23

LR Catholic at Conway

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

