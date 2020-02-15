6A-Central Conference boys standings through 2/14

February 15, 2020 Boys Basketball

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2019-20 boys standings

Team                           Conf    Ovl

North Little Rock         10-0     19-3

FS Northside               7-3       17-7

Conway                       6-4       16-6

Bryant                         6-4       14-9

Cabot                          5-5       15-8

LR Central                   4-6       11-12

LR Catholic                  2-8       8-14

FS Southside               0-10     5-19

Friday, Jan. 10

FS Northside 60, Bryant 50 

Cabot 49, LR Catholic 38

Conway 79, FS Southside 56 

North Little Rock 64, LR Central 53

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Bryant 67, LR Catholic 35 

Cabot 72, FS Southside 53 

North Little Rock 74, Conway 58 

FS Northside 63, LR Central 44 

Friday, Jan. 17

Bryant 54, LR Central 49

Conway 64, Cabot 55

FS Northside 45, LR Catholic 40

North Little Rock 81, FS Southside 46

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Bryant 68, FS Southside 36 

LR Central 58, Cabot 46 

FS Northside 54, Conway 51, OT

North Little Rock 84, LR Catholic 59 

Friday, Jan. 24

Cabot 59, Bryant 47 

LR Central 59, Conway 55

North Little Rock 70, FS Northside 62 

LR Catholic 64, FS Southside 44

Tuesday, Jan. 28

North Little Rock 77, Bryant 72, 2OTs

FS Northside 62, Cabot 45 

Conway 45, LR Catholic 42

LR Central 62, FS Southside 40 

Friday, Jan. 31

Conway 55, Bryant 51 

North Little Rock 68, Cabot 55

FS Northside 77, FS Southside 58

LR Central 54, LR Catholic 37

Friday, Feb. 7

Bryant 67, FS Northside 44 

Cabot 51, LR Catholic 31 

Conway 71, FS Southside 32

North Little Rock 78, LR Central 64 

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Bryant 69, LR Catholic 50

Cabot 58, FS Southside 29

North Little Rock 73, Conway 61

FS Northside at LR Central, ppd.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Fort Smith Northside 77, LR Central 58

Friday, Feb. 14

Bryant 52, LR Central 48 

Conway 55, Cabot 42 

LR Catholic 47, FS Northside 46

North Little Rock 91, FS Southside 60 

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Bryant at FS Southside

LR Central at Cabot

FS Northside at Conway

North Little Rock at LR Catholic

Friday, Feb. 21

Cabot at Bryant

Conway at LR Central

North Little Rock at FS Northside

FS Southside at LR Catholic

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Bryant at North Little Rock

FS Northside at Cabot

LR Catholic at Conway

LR Central at FS Southside

Friday, Feb. 28

Conway at Bryant

Cabot at North Little Rock

FS Southside at FS Northside

LR Catholic at LR Central

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
February 15, 2020
Defense helps Hornets stave off Tigers’ upset bid

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!