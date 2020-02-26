6A-Central Conference boys standings through 2/25

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019-20 boys standings
Team Conf Ovl
North Little Rock 12-1 21-4
Conway 8-5 18-7
FS Northside 8-5 18-9
Cabot 7-6 17-9
Bryant 7-6 15-11
LR Central 7-6 14-12
LR Catholic 3-10 9-16
FS Southside 0-13 5-22
Friday, Jan. 10
FS Northside 60, Bryant 50
Cabot 49, LR Catholic 38
Conway 79, FS Southside 56
North Little Rock 64, LR Central 53
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Bryant 67, LR Catholic 35
Cabot 72, FS Southside 53
North Little Rock 74, Conway 58
FS Northside 63, LR Central 44
Friday, Jan. 17
Bryant 54, LR Central 49
Conway 64, Cabot 55
FS Northside 45, LR Catholic 40
North Little Rock 81, FS Southside 46
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bryant 68, FS Southside 36
LR Central 58, Cabot 46
FS Northside 54, Conway 51, OT
North Little Rock 84, LR Catholic 59
Friday, Jan. 24
Cabot 59, Bryant 47
LR Central 59, Conway 55
North Little Rock 70, FS Northside 62
LR Catholic 64, FS Southside 44
Tuesday, Jan. 28
North Little Rock 77, Bryant 72, 2OTs
FS Northside 62, Cabot 45
Conway 45, LR Catholic 42
LR Central 62, FS Southside 40
Friday, Jan. 31
Conway 55, Bryant 51
North Little Rock 68, Cabot 55
FS Northside 77, FS Southside 58
LR Central 54, LR Catholic 37
Friday, Feb. 7
Bryant 67, FS Northside 44
Cabot 51, LR Catholic 31
Conway 71, FS Southside 32
North Little Rock 78, LR Central 64
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Bryant 69, LR Catholic 50
Cabot 58, FS Southside 29
North Little Rock 73, Conway 61
FS Northside at LR Central, ppd.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Fort Smith Northside 77, LR Central 58
Friday, Feb. 14
Bryant 52, LR Central 48
Conway 55, Cabot 42
LR Catholic 47, FS Northside 46
North Little Rock 91, FS Southside 60
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Bryant 81, FS Southside 54
LR Central 52, Cabot 43
Conway 56, FS Northside 48
North Little Rock 72, LR Catholic 64
Friday, Feb. 21
Cabot 52, Bryant 48
LR Central 64, Conway 57
FS Northside 45, North Little Rock 42
LR Catholic 50, FS Southside 45
Tuesday, Feb. 25
North Little Rock 71, Bryant 67
Cabot 55, FS Northside 54
Conway 65, LR Catholic 60
LR Central 74, FS Southside 57
Friday, Feb. 28
Conway at Bryant
Cabot at North Little Rock
FS Southside at FS Northside
LR Catholic at LR Central