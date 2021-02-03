6A-Central Conference girls standings, 2/2

February 3, 2021 Girls Basketball

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2020-21 girls’ basketball standings

Team                           Conf    Ovl

FS Northside               9-0       19-1

Conway                       7-1       15-3

North Little Rock         7-2       14-5

LR Central                   3-4       8-9

Cabot                          2-6       6-15

BRYANT                       1-5       8-7

LR Southwest              1-7       4-10

Mount St. Mary          0-5       0-14

Tuesday, Jan. 5

FS Northside 70, Bryant 33

North Little Rock 68, LR Central 63 

Conway 85, LR Southwest 26

Cabot 56, Mount St. Mary 14 

Friday, Jan. 8

Bryant at Mount St. Mary, ppd.

Cabot 43, LR Southwest 34

Conway 68, North Little Rock 47 

FS Northside 61, LR Central 39

Tuesday, Jan. 12

LR Central at Bryant, ppd.

FS Northside 74, Mount St. Mary 20 

Conway 64, Cabot 46

North Little Rock 81, LR Southwest 23 

Friday, Jan. 15

Bryant at LR Southwest, ppd.

LR Central 68, Cabot 64

North Little Rock 81, Mount St. Mary 15

FS Northside 65, Conway 62

Tuesday, Jan. 19

North Little Rock 77, Bryant 53

Conway 69, Mount St. Mary 11 

FS Northside 57, Cabot 44

Wednesday, Jan. 20

LR Central 82, LR Southwest 51

Friday, Jan. 22

Bryant 40, Cabot 37 

FS Northside 66, North Little Rock 53 

Conway 75, LR Central 47

LR Southwest 59, Mount St. Mary 50

Tuesday, Jan. 26

North Little Rock 63, Bryant 41

Conway at Mount St. Mary, cancelled

FS Northside 64, Cabot 45 

Friday, Jan. 29

Conway 72, Bryant 39

Mount St. Mary at LR Central, cancelled

North Little Rock 47, Cabot 30 

FS Northside 70, LR Southwest 38 

Tuesday, Feb. 2

FS Northside 73, Bryant 54 

North Little Rock 62, LR Central 48

Cabot at Mount St. Mary

Conway 76, LR Southwest 41 

Friday, Feb. 5

Mount St. Mary at Bryant

LR Southwest at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Northside

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Bryant at LR Central

FS Northside at Mount St. Mary

Cabot at Conway

North Little Rock at LR Southwest

Friday, Feb. 12

LR Southwest at Bryant

Cabot at LR Central

Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock

Conway at FS Northside

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at LR Southwest

Friday, Feb. 19

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Central at Conway

Mount St. Mary at LR Southwest

