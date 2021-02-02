February 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bryant girls wrap up regular season with another team title

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — Even at less than full strength and after having competed at a full meet just two days before, the Bryant Lady Hornets earned top honors at the Catholic High School season-ending Invitational meet at UALR on Saturday, winning five events with two seconds.

The Lady Hornets, who won team honors on Tuesday at the Benton Invitational at Bishop Park, accumulated 413.5 points. Mount St. Mary Academy of Little Rock was a distant second in the 14-team field at 282 with Magnolia third at 238.5 followed by Little Rock Central (234) and North Little Rock (157) to round out the top five teams.

Katie Higgs, Libby Thompson and Jessica Butler each won an individual event and helped with the winning effort in two relays.

The trio combined with Ploy Freebairn in winning the 200-yard medley relay in 2:01.16, and with Taylor Wilson in the 200 freestyle relay, turning in a 1:51.74.

Higgs also won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.63; Thompson paced the field in the 100-yard breast stroke in 1:17.57; with Butler winning the 200 individual medley in 2:25.45.

Butler was also second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:05.17 while Wilson took second in the 100 breast in 1:24.30.

Third-place finishes were turned in by Jamie Hammers in the 200 IM (2:57.24) and Wilson in the 500 free (6:07.28). Plus, the quartet of Wilson, Devin Hester, Jordan Tarvin and Reagan Smith took third in the 400 freestyle relay, finishing in 4:35.64.

Behind Butler and Hammers in the 200 IM was Helen Woodham (fourth, 3:04.56) and Erin Vaughn (sixth, 3:11.39).

In the 50-yard freestyle sprint, Higgs was fifth in 28.35 followed by Thompson who was seventh (28.50), Smith eighth (29.22) and Tarvin 17th (31.65).

Hester was sixth in the 500 free in 7:02.94 and seventh in the 200 free at 2:30.23). Tiffany Robinson picked up sixth-place points in the 100 butterfly (1:19.75).

Woodham was seventh in the 500 free with a time of 7:10.30 with Lauren Nalley 11th in 7:49.53. In the 200 free, Taylor Vaughn was 12th with a time of 2:46.06.

In the 100 free, Smith was seventh (1:07.10), Tarvin 13th (1:12.13), Taylor Vaughn 17th (1:15.39) and Paris Works 19th (1:16.96).

Hammers contributed an eighth-place finish in the 100 breast at 1:28.92 with Robinson 11th in 1:33.56. Erin Vaughn was 10th in the 100 back (1:24.05) and Works 15th (1:31.19), while Nalley added an 11th-place finish in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 1:34.99.

Bryant will host the South District meet on Friday, Feb. 13. The State meet will be held Feb. 27-28 with diving on the first day and swim finals on the second. It will be held back at the UALR facility.