6A-Central Conference girls standings, updated 2/12

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Girls standings
Team Conf Ovl
FS Northside 11-0 23-0
Conway 9-2 23-4
North Little Rock 8-3 14-9
Bryant 5-6 14-8
Cabot 5-6 14-8
LR Central 4-7 9-13
Mount St. Mary 2-9 5-17
FS Southside 0-11 0-21
Friday, Jan. 4
Fort Smith Northside 55, Bryant 47
Cabot 59, Mount St. Mary 34
Conway 84, Fort Smith Southside 20
North Little Rock 59, Little Rock Central 29
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Bryant 51, Mount St. Mary 19
Cabot 61, Fort Smith Southside 27
Conway 68, North Little Rock 62
Fort Smith Northside 58, Little Rock Central 37
Friday, Jan. 11
Little Rock Central 47, Bryant 45
Conway 63, Cabot 41
Fort Smith Northside 58, Mount St. Mary 37
North Little Rock 84, Fort Smith Southside 24
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Bryant 50, Fort Smith Southside 26
Cabot 44, Little Rock Central 36
Fort Smith Northside 65, Conway 55
North Little Rock 52, Mount St. Mary 40
Friday, Jan. 18
Bryant 53, Cabot 48
Conway 68, Little Rock Central 29
Fort Smith Northside 58, North Little Rock 48
Mount St. Mary 52, Fort Smith Southside 31
Tuesday, Jan. 22
North Little Rock 83, Bryant 54
Fort Smith Northside 59, Cabot 28
Conway 78, Mount St. Mary 36
Little Rock Central 53, Fort Smith Southside 47
Friday, Jan. 25
Conway 73, Bryant 34
North Little Rock 55, Cabot 25
Fort Smith Northside 67, Fort Smith Southside 34
Little Rock Central 47, Mount St. Mary 39
Friday, Feb. 1
Fort Smith Northside 50, Bryant 38
Mount St. Mary 30, Cabot 28
Conway 68, Fort Smith Southside 21
North Little Rock 64, Little Rock Central 37
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Bryant 51, Mount St. Mary 38
Cabot 50, FS Southside 36
Conway 79, North Little Rock 61
Fort Smith Northside 54, Little Rock Central 24
Friday, Feb. 8
Little Rock Central 48, Bryant 35
Conway 73, Cabot 48
Fort Smith Northside 56, Mount St. Mary 28
North Little Rock 70, Fort Smith Southside 28
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Bryant 47, Fort Smith Southside 19
Cabot 39, Little Rock Central 31
Fort Smith Northside 71, Conway 57
North Little Rock 61, Mount St. Mary 27
Friday, Feb. 15
Bryant at Cabot
Little Rock Central at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock
Mount St. Mary at Fort Smith Southside
Tuesday, Feb. 19
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at Fort Smith Northside
Conway at Mount St. Mary
Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central
Friday, Feb. 22
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside
Little Rock Central at Mount St. Mary