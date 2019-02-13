6A-Central Conference girls standings, updated 2/12

February 13, 2019 Girls Basketball

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Girls standings

Team                           Conf    Ovl

FS Northside               11-0     23-0

Conway                       9-2       23-4

North Little Rock         8-3       14-9

Bryant                         5-6       14-8

Cabot                          5-6       14-8

LR Central                   4-7       9-13

Mount St. Mary          2-9       5-17

FS Southside               0-11     0-21

Friday, Jan. 4

Fort Smith Northside 55, Bryant 47

Cabot 59, Mount St. Mary 34 

Conway 84, Fort Smith Southside 20

North Little Rock 59, Little Rock Central 29 

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Bryant 51, Mount St. Mary 19

Cabot 61, Fort Smith Southside 27

Conway 68, North Little Rock 62 

Fort Smith Northside 58, Little Rock Central 37

Friday, Jan. 11

Little Rock Central 47, Bryant 45

Conway 63, Cabot 41

Fort Smith Northside 58, Mount St. Mary 37 

North Little Rock 84, Fort Smith Southside 24 

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Bryant 50, Fort Smith Southside 26

Cabot 44, Little Rock Central 36 

Fort Smith Northside 65, Conway 55

North Little Rock 52, Mount St. Mary 40

Friday, Jan. 18

Bryant 53, Cabot 48 

Conway 68, Little Rock Central 29

Fort Smith Northside 58, North Little Rock 48 

Mount St. Mary 52, Fort Smith Southside 31 

Tuesday, Jan. 22

North Little Rock 83, Bryant 54 

Fort Smith Northside 59, Cabot 28

Conway 78, Mount St. Mary 36 

Little Rock Central 53, Fort Smith Southside 47

Friday, Jan. 25

Conway 73, Bryant 34

North Little Rock 55, Cabot 25 

Fort Smith Northside 67, Fort Smith Southside 34 

Little Rock Central 47, Mount St. Mary 39

Friday, Feb. 1

Fort Smith Northside 50, Bryant 38 

Mount St. Mary 30, Cabot 28 

Conway 68, Fort Smith Southside 21 

North Little Rock 64, Little Rock Central 37

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Bryant 51, Mount St. Mary 38 

Cabot 50, FS Southside 36 

Conway 79, North Little Rock 61

Fort Smith Northside 54, Little Rock Central 24 

Friday, Feb. 8

Little Rock Central 48, Bryant 35

Conway 73, Cabot 48 

Fort Smith Northside 56, Mount St. Mary 28

North Little Rock 70, Fort Smith Southside 28

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Bryant 47, Fort Smith Southside 19 

Cabot 39, Little Rock Central 31

Fort Smith Northside 71, Conway 57 

North Little Rock 61, Mount St. Mary 27 

Friday, Feb. 15

Bryant at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

Mount St. Mary at Fort Smith Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 19

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at Mount St. Mary

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central

Friday, Feb. 22

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Central at Mount St. Mary

