Freshman Hornets stunned by seventh-seeded Panthers

CABOT — In stunning fashion, the Bryant Hornets freshman team, the No. 2 seed at the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference post-season tournament, had its season come to an end with a 32-31 loss to the Cabot South Panthers at the Cabot North gym on Monday night.

It was the first loss this season for Bryant to anyone other than Lake Hamilton or North Little Rock. Bryant finishes 16-6 overall after going 7-1 in the league.

“Worst we have played all year,” stated Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “Not something I want to believe.”

The Hornets led 8-5 after a quarter but Cabot South outscored them by 9 in the second period to take a 20-14 lead at the half.

It was 26-19 going into the fourth quarter. The Hornets rallied but could not pull out the victory.

Bryant out-rebounded Cabot South 25-14. The Hornets had 10 turnovers to just eight by Cabot South, but the Panthers took more advantage of the turnovers, scoring 14 points off of them to just 7 for Bryant.

The Hornets had a huge advantage on points in the paint 18-0 but converted only 3 of 8 free throws.

Gabe George led the Hornets with 12 points. Landyn Newburn had 7, Gavin Burton 5 and Will Diggins 4. Cameron Booth scored 2 and Isaiah Kearney 1.

“I was really proud of our effort all season long,” Posey concluded. “These kids were an incredible group, a very talented group that won every day in practice. They understood the value in practice and this mentality combined with their talent makes this group very special. I will miss this group of players and can’t wait to see them continue to grow and improve.”