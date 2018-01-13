7A-Central Conference boys standings through 1/12/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
BOYS
Team Conf Ovl
FS Northside 3-0 12-5
Cabot 2-1 14-3
North Little Rock 2-1 13-4
Conway 2-1 11-5
Bryant 1-2 10-6
LR Catholic 1-2 7-8
LR Central 1-2 5-9
FS Southside 0-3 8-9
Friday, Jan. 5
FS Northside 65, Bryant 51
LR Catholic 43, Cabot 32
Conway 74, FS Southside 51
North Little Rock 50, LR Central 46
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Bryant 50, LR Catholic 27
Cabot 68, FS Southside 50
FS Northside 83, LR Central 59
Conway 78, North Little Rock 74, OT
Friday, Jan. 12
LR Central 69, Bryant 61
Cabot 66, Conway 62, OT
FS Northside 67, LR Catholic 50
North Little Rock 71, FS Southside 44
Tuesday, Jan. 16
FS Southside at Bryant
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
LR Central at Cabot
Conway at FS Northside