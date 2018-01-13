7A-Central Conference boys standings through 1/12/18

January 13, 2018 Boys Basketball

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BOYS

Team                           Conf     Ovl

FS Northside               3-0       12-5

Cabot                           2-1       14-3

North Little Rock         2-1       13-4

Conway                       2-1       11-5

Bryant                         1-2       10-6

LR Catholic                  1-2       7-8

LR Central                   1-2       5-9

FS Southside               0-3       8-9

Friday, Jan. 5

FS Northside 65, Bryant 51

LR Catholic 43, Cabot 32

Conway 74, FS Southside 51

North Little Rock 50, LR Central 46

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bryant 50, LR Catholic 27

Cabot 68, FS Southside 50

FS Northside 83, LR Central 59

Conway 78, North Little Rock 74, OT

Friday, Jan. 12

LR Central 69, Bryant 61

Cabot 66, Conway 62, OT

FS Northside 67, LR Catholic 50

North Little Rock 71, FS Southside 44

Tuesday, Jan. 16

FS Southside at Bryant

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

LR Central at Cabot

Conway at FS Northside

 

