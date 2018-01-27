7A-Central Conference boys standings through 1/26/18

January 27, 2018 Boys Basketball

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BOYS

Team                           Conf     Ovl

North Little Rock         5-1       16-4

FS Northside               5-1       14-6

Conway                       4-2       13-6

Bryant                         3-3       12-7

LR Central                    3-4       7-11

FS Southside               2-4       10-10

Cabot                           2-5       14-7

LR Catholic                  1-5       7-11

Friday, Jan. 5

FS Northside 65, Bryant 51

LR Catholic 43, Cabot 32

Conway 74, FS Southside 51

North Little Rock 50, LR Central 46

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bryant 50, LR Catholic 27

Cabot 68, FS Southside 50

FS Northside 83, LR Central 59

Conway 78, North Little Rock 74, OT

Friday, Jan. 12

LR Central 69, Bryant 61

Cabot 66, Conway 62, OT

FS Northside 67, LR Catholic 50

North Little Rock 71, FS Southside 44

Tuesday, Jan. 16

FS Southside at Bryant, ppd., snow

LR Catholic at North Little Rock, ppd., snow

LR Central at Cabot, ppd., snow

Conway at FS Northside, ppd., snow

Wednesday, Jan. 17

LR Central 58, Cabot 52

Friday, Jan. 19

Bryant 46, Cabot 44

FS Southside 51, LR Catholic 49

Conway 43, LR Central 39

North Little Rock 59, FS Northside 47

Tuesday, Jan. 23

North Little Rock 55, Bryant 37

FS Northside 56, Cabot 38

FS Southside 63, LR Central 51

Conway 61, LR Catholic 48

Friday, Jan. 26

Bryant 62, Conway 59

LR Central 49, LR Catholic 40

North Little Rock 63, Cabot 49

FS Northside 66, FS Southside 61 (at UAFS)

Tuesday, Jan. 30

FS Southside at Bryant

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Conway at FS Northside

Friday, Feb. 2

FS Northside at Bryant

Conway at FS Southside

LR Catholic at Cabot

LR Central at North Little Rock

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Bryant at LR Catholic

Cabot at FS Southside

North Little Rock at Conway

FS Northside at LR Central

Friday, Feb. 9

LR Central at Bryant

LR Catholic at FS Northside

Conway at Cabot

FS Southside at North Little Rock

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Bryant at FS Southside

LR Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at Catholic

FS Northside at Conway

Friday, Feb. 16

Cabot at Bryant

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Conway at LR Central

FS Southside at LR Catholic

Thursday, Feb. 20

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

LR Catholic at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Friday, Feb. 23

Conway at Bryant

LR Catholic at LR Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)

 

 

