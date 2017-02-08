7A-Central Conference boys standings through 2/7

2016-17 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Boys
Team Conf. Ovl
No. Little Rock 8-1 18-5
Cabot 7-2 17-3
FS Northside 7-2 16-6
Conway 5-4 13-9
LR Central 4-5 14-9
Bryant 4-5 15-7
FS Southside 1-8 6-15
LR Catholic 0-9 0-17
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Bryant 65, LR Catholic 32
Cabot 66, FS Southside 52
Conway 74, North Little Rock 65
FS Northside 76, LR Central 69
Friday, Jan. 13
LR Central 72, Bryant 70, OT
FS Northside 76, LR Catholic 31
Cabot 55, Conway 46
North Little Rock 76, FS Southside 58
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Bryant 47, FS Southside 46
Cabot 57, LR Central 55
North Little Rock 90, LR Catholic 41
FS Northside 57, Conway 47
Friday, Jan. 20
Bryant 50, Cabot 40
North Little Rock 69, FS Northside 66
LR Central 54, Conway 49
FS Southside 68, LR Catholic 52
Tuesday, Jan. 24
North Little Rock 61, Bryant 59
LR Central 64, FS Southside 50
Conway 49, LR Catholic 43
Cabot 65, FS Northside 50
Friday, Jan. 27
Conway 58, Bryant 52
LR Central 77, LR Catholic 58
North Little Rock 67, Cabot 62
FS Northside 82, FS Southside 37 (UAFS)
Tuesday, Jan. 31
FS Northside 56, Bryant 46
North Little Rock 92, LR Central 91, OT
Conway 68, FS Southside 59
Cabot 51, LR Catholic 33
Friday, Feb. 3
FS Northside 69, Bryant 67, OT
North Little Rock 85, LR Central 80, OT
Cabot 65, Catholic 40
Conway 68, FS Southside 59
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Bryant 56, LR Catholic 42
Cabot 66, FS Southside 32
North Little Rock 58, Conway 51
FS Northside 75, LR Central 64
Friday, Feb. 10
Bryant at LR Central
FS Northside at LR Catholic
Cabot at Conway
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Tuesday, Feb. 14
FS Southside at Bryant
Cabot at LR Central
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
Conway at FS Northside
Friday, Feb. 17
Bryant at Cabot
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Central at Conway
LR Catholic at FS Southside
Tuesday, Feb. 21
North Little Rock at Bryant
FS Southside at LR Central
Conway at LR Catholic
Cabot at FS Northside
Friday, Feb. 24
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside vs. FS Southside (UAFS)