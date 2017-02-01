7A-Central Conference girls basketball standings through 1/31

2016-17 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Girls
Team Conf. Ovl
LR Central 6-1 17-2
No. Little Rock 6-1 19-2
Conway 5-2 18-5
FS Northside 5-2 12-8
Cabot 2-5 13-7
Mount St. Mary 2-5 8-12
FS Southside 2-5 6-13
Bryant 0-7 3-16
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Mount St. Mary 51, Bryant 37
FS Southside 49, Cabot 45
North Little Rock 58, Conway 50
LR Central 59, FS Northside 54
Friday, Jan. 13
LR Central 57, Bryant 28
FS Northside 52, Mount St. Mary 23
Conway 65, Cabot 44
North Little Rock 66, FS Southside 38
Tuesday, Jan. 17
FS Southside 38, Bryant 34
LR Central 58, Cabot 42
North Little Rock 72, Mount St. Mary 56
Conway 64, FS Northside 49
Friday, Jan. 20
Cabot 57, Bryant 32
FS Northside 55, North Little Rock 52
LR Central 82, Conway 75
Mount St. Mary 46, FS Southside 30
Tuesday, Jan. 24
North Little Rock 63, Bryant 23
LR Central 61, FS Southside 31
Conway 80, Mount St. Mary 37
FS Northside 55, Cabot 42, OT
Friday, Jan. 27
Conway 63, Bryant 44
LR Central 61, Mount St. Mary 29
North Little Rock 45, Cabot 33
FS Northside 40, FS Southside 24 (UAFS)
Tuesday, Jan. 31
FS Northside 53, Bryant 32
North Little Rock 65, LR Central 56
Conway 67, FS Southside 38
Cabot 68, Mount St. Mary 47
Friday, Feb. 3
Bryant at FS Northside
LR Central at North Little Rock
Cabot at Mount St. Mary
FS Southside at Conway
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Mount St. Mary at Bryant
FS Southside at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Northside
Friday, Feb. 10
Bryant at LR Central
FS Northside at Mount St. Mary
Cabot at Conway
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Tuesday, Feb. 14
FS Southside at Bryant
Cabot at LR Central
Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock
Conway at FS Northside
Friday, Feb. 17
Bryant at Cabot
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Central at Conway
Mount St. Mary at FS Southside
Tuesday, Feb. 21
North Little Rock at Bryant
FS Southside at LR Central
Conway at Mount St. Mary
Cabot at FS Northside
Friday, Feb. 24
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside vs. FS Southside (UAFS)