7A-Central Conference girls standings through 1/9/18

January 10, 2018

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Girls

Team                           Conf     Ovl

Conway                       2-0       15-1

FS Northside               2-0       14-1

Cabot                           2-0       9-5

North Little Rock         1-1       12-3

Bryant                         1-1       5-8

LR Central                   0-2       9-5

FS Southside               0-2       1-11

Mount St. Mary           0-2       1-13

Friday, Jan. 5

FS Northside 58, Bryant 39

North Little Rock 68, LR Central 62

Cabot 61, Mount St. Mary 46

Conway 78, FS Southside 52

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bryant 43, Mount St. Mary 39

Cabot 80, FS Southside 49

FS Northside 62, LR Central 51

Conway 69, North Little Rock 64

Friday, Jan. 12

Bryant at LR Central

Cabot at Conway

FS Northside at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at FS Southside

Girls Basketball
January 10, 2018
