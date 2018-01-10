7A-Central Conference girls standings through 1/9/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Girls
Team Conf Ovl
Conway 2-0 15-1
FS Northside 2-0 14-1
Cabot 2-0 9-5
North Little Rock 1-1 12-3
Bryant 1-1 5-8
LR Central 0-2 9-5
FS Southside 0-2 1-11
Mount St. Mary 0-2 1-13
Friday, Jan. 5
FS Northside 58, Bryant 39
North Little Rock 68, LR Central 62
Cabot 61, Mount St. Mary 46
Conway 78, FS Southside 52
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Bryant 43, Mount St. Mary 39
Cabot 80, FS Southside 49
FS Northside 62, LR Central 51
Conway 69, North Little Rock 64
Friday, Jan. 12
Bryant at LR Central
Cabot at Conway
FS Northside at Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at FS Southside