7A-Central Conference boys standings through 1/9/18

January 10, 2018 Boys Basketball

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BOYS

Team                           Conf     Ovl

Conway                       2-0       11-4

FS Northside               2-0       11-5

Cabot                           1-1       13-3

North Little Rock         1-1       12-4

Bryant                         1-1       10-5

LR Catholic                  1-1       7-7

FS Southside               0-2       8-8

LR Central                   0-2       4-9

Friday, Jan. 5

FS Northside 65, Bryant 51

LR Catholic 43, Cabot 32

Conway 74, FS Southside 51

North Little Rock 50, LR Central 46

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bryant 50, LR Catholic 27

Cabot 68, FS Southside 50

FS Northside 83, LR Central 59

Conway 78, North Little Rock 74, OT

Friday, Jan. 12

Bryant at LR Central

Cabot at Conway

FS Northside at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at FS Southside

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Boys Basketball
January 10, 2018
Hornets' hot shooting, stingy defense in second half lead to romp over Rockets

