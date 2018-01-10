7A-Central Conference boys standings through 1/9/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
BOYS
Team Conf Ovl
Conway 2-0 11-4
FS Northside 2-0 11-5
Cabot 1-1 13-3
North Little Rock 1-1 12-4
Bryant 1-1 10-5
LR Catholic 1-1 7-7
FS Southside 0-2 8-8
LR Central 0-2 4-9
Friday, Jan. 5
FS Northside 65, Bryant 51
LR Catholic 43, Cabot 32
Conway 74, FS Southside 51
North Little Rock 50, LR Central 46
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Bryant 50, LR Catholic 27
Cabot 68, FS Southside 50
FS Northside 83, LR Central 59
Conway 78, North Little Rock 74, OT
Friday, Jan. 12
Bryant at LR Central
Cabot at Conway
FS Northside at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at FS Southside