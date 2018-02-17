7A-Central Conference girls standings through 2/16/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Girls
Team Conf Ovl
x-Conway 10-2 23-3
x-FS Northside 10-2 22-3
x-North Little Rock 10-2 21-4
x-LR Central 6-6 15-9
x-Bryant 6-6 11-13
FS Southside 3-9 4-18
Cabot 2-10 9-15
Mount St. Mary 1-11 2-22
x-clinched playoff berth
Friday, Feb. 16
Bryant 64, Cabot 62, OT
FS Northside 45, North Little Rock 43
Conway 59, LR Central 54
FS Southside 55, Mount St. Mary 27
Thursday, Feb. 20
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
Mount St. Mary at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Friday, Feb. 23
Conway at Bryant
Mount St. Mary at LR Central
Cabot at North Little Rock
FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)