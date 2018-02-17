7A-Central Conference girls standings through 2/16/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Girls

Team                           Conf     Ovl

x-Conway                    10-2     23-3

x-FS Northside            10-2     22-3

x-North Little Rock      10-2     21-4

x-LR Central                 6-6       15-9

x-Bryant                      6-6       11-13

FS Southside               3-9       4-18

Cabot                           2-10     9-15

Mount St. Mary           1-11     2-22

x-clinched playoff berth

Friday, Feb. 16

Bryant 64, Cabot 62, OT

FS Northside 45, North Little Rock 43

Conway 59, LR Central 54

FS Southside 55, Mount St. Mary 27

Thursday, Feb. 20

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

Mount St. Mary at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Friday, Feb. 23

Conway at Bryant

Mount St. Mary at LR Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)

 

