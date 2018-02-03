7A-Central Conference girls standings through 2/2/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Girls

Team                           Conf     Ovl

Conway                       7-1       20-2

FS Northside               7-1       20-2

North Little Rock         7-1       18-3

LR Central                    4-4       13-7

Bryant                         3-5       7-12

FS Southside               2-6       3-15

Cabot                           1-7       8-12

Mount St. Mary           1-7       2-18

Friday, Jan. 5

FS Northside 58, Bryant 39

North Little Rock 68, LR Central 62

Mount St. Mary 2, Cabot 0 (forfeit, Cabot 61, Mount St. Mary 46)

Conway 78, FS Southside 52

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Bryant 43, Mount St. Mary 39

FS Southside 2, Cabot 0 (forfeit, Cabot 80, FS Southside 49)

FS Northside 62, LR Central 51

Conway 69, North Little Rock 64

Friday, Jan. 12

LR Central 60, Bryant 37

Conway 65, Cabot 49

FS Northside 68, Mount St. Mary 34

North Little Rock 74, FS Southside 36

Tuesday, Jan. 16

FS Southside at Bryant, ppd., snow

Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock, ppd., snow

LR Central at Cabot, ppd., snow

Conway at FS Northside, ppd., snow

Wednesday, Jan. 17

LR Central 44, Cabot 30

Friday, Jan. 19

Bryant 2, Cabot 0 (forfeit, Cabot 55, Bryant 43)

FS Southside 53, Mount St. Mary 51

North Little Rock 80, FS Northside 74, 5OTs

Conway 64, LR Central 55

Tuesday, Jan. 23

North Little Rock 65, Bryant 24

FS Northside 57, Cabot 42

LR Central 69, FS Southside 35

Conway 64, Mount St. Mary 28

Friday, Jan. 26

Conway 74, Bryant 40

LR Central 68, Mount St. Mary 37

North Little Rock 37, Cabot 11

FS Northside 74, FS Southside 38 (at UAFS)

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Bryant 61, FS Southside 38

North Little Rock 71, Mount St. Mary 18

FS Northside 49, Conway 47

Friday, Feb. 2

FS Northside 53, Bryant 21

Conway 75, FS Southside 40

Cabot 66, Mount St. Mary 37

North Little Rock 47, LR Central 46

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Bryant at Mount St. Mary

Cabot at FS Southside

North Little Rock at Conway

FS Northside at LR Central

Friday, Feb. 9

LR Central at Bryant

Mount St. Mary at FS Northside

Conway at Cabot

FS Southside at North Little Rock

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Bryant at FS Southside

LR Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at Mount St. Mary

FS Northside at Conway

Friday, Feb. 16

Cabot at Bryant

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Conway at LR Central

FS Southside at Mount St. Mary

Thursday, Feb. 20

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

Mount St. Mary at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Friday, Feb. 23

Conway at Bryant

Mount St. Mary at LR Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)

 

