7A-Central Conference girls standings through 2/2/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Girls
Team Conf Ovl
Conway 7-1 20-2
FS Northside 7-1 20-2
North Little Rock 7-1 18-3
LR Central 4-4 13-7
Bryant 3-5 7-12
FS Southside 2-6 3-15
Cabot 1-7 8-12
Mount St. Mary 1-7 2-18
Friday, Jan. 5
FS Northside 58, Bryant 39
North Little Rock 68, LR Central 62
Mount St. Mary 2, Cabot 0 (forfeit, Cabot 61, Mount St. Mary 46)
Conway 78, FS Southside 52
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Bryant 43, Mount St. Mary 39
FS Southside 2, Cabot 0 (forfeit, Cabot 80, FS Southside 49)
FS Northside 62, LR Central 51
Conway 69, North Little Rock 64
Friday, Jan. 12
LR Central 60, Bryant 37
Conway 65, Cabot 49
FS Northside 68, Mount St. Mary 34
North Little Rock 74, FS Southside 36
Tuesday, Jan. 16
FS Southside at Bryant, ppd., snow
Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock, ppd., snow
LR Central at Cabot, ppd., snow
Conway at FS Northside, ppd., snow
Wednesday, Jan. 17
LR Central 44, Cabot 30
Friday, Jan. 19
Bryant 2, Cabot 0 (forfeit, Cabot 55, Bryant 43)
FS Southside 53, Mount St. Mary 51
North Little Rock 80, FS Northside 74, 5OTs
Conway 64, LR Central 55
Tuesday, Jan. 23
North Little Rock 65, Bryant 24
FS Northside 57, Cabot 42
LR Central 69, FS Southside 35
Conway 64, Mount St. Mary 28
Friday, Jan. 26
Conway 74, Bryant 40
LR Central 68, Mount St. Mary 37
North Little Rock 37, Cabot 11
FS Northside 74, FS Southside 38 (at UAFS)
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Bryant 61, FS Southside 38
North Little Rock 71, Mount St. Mary 18
FS Northside 49, Conway 47
Friday, Feb. 2
FS Northside 53, Bryant 21
Conway 75, FS Southside 40
Cabot 66, Mount St. Mary 37
North Little Rock 47, LR Central 46
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Bryant at Mount St. Mary
Cabot at FS Southside
North Little Rock at Conway
FS Northside at LR Central
Friday, Feb. 9
LR Central at Bryant
Mount St. Mary at FS Northside
Conway at Cabot
FS Southside at North Little Rock
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Bryant at FS Southside
LR Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at Mount St. Mary
FS Northside at Conway
Friday, Feb. 16
Cabot at Bryant
North Little Rock at FS Northside
Conway at LR Central
FS Southside at Mount St. Mary
Thursday, Feb. 20
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
Mount St. Mary at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Friday, Feb. 23
Conway at Bryant
Mount St. Mary at LR Central
Cabot at North Little Rock
FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)