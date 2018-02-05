Bryant White seventh-graders split final two games

CABOT — The Bryant White Hornets seventh-grade basketball team concluded their 2016-17 schedule on Saturday with a pair of games in a jamboree at Cabot. They came back with a win and a narrow defeat.

In the victory, the Hornets defeated North Little Rock 23-16 with Cori Nichols scoring 7 points, Jordan Knox and Chris Gannaway 4 each.

In the setback, Antonio Cage scored 11, Jordan Knox 9 and Braylen Montgomery 8. Vilonia eked out a 35-34 win.

“Once again, we led late in the game and got fouled late to put us on the free-throw line,” noted Coach John Harrison. “We had a one-point lead and at the line with four seconds on the clock. We missed the front end of a one-and-one and a Vilonia kick raced down the floor and threw up an off-balance shot that went in at the buzzer.”

The Hornets finish the season 9-5.

“In all five losses we had the lead with under a minute left,” noted Harrison. “This team is loaded with athletes that can run and jump with anyone. We just have to clean up some basketball-related skills and I think this group can go undefeated as eighth graders. It was a joy to coach this group and can’t wait to see what we look like next year.”