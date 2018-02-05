Bryant White seventh-graders split final two games

February 5, 2018 Boys Basketball

CABOT — The Bryant White Hornets seventh-grade basketball team concluded their 2016-17 schedule on Saturday with a pair of games in a jamboree at Cabot. They came back with a win and a narrow defeat.

In the victory, the Hornets defeated North Little Rock 23-16 with Cori Nichols scoring 7 points, Jordan Knox and Chris Gannaway 4 each.

In the setback, Antonio Cage scored 11, Jordan Knox 9 and Braylen Montgomery 8. Vilonia eked out a 35-34 win.

“Once again, we led late in the game and got fouled late to put us on the free-throw line,” noted Coach John Harrison. “We had a one-point lead and at the line with four seconds on the clock. We missed the front end of a one-and-one and a Vilonia kick raced down the floor and threw up an off-balance shot that went in at the buzzer.”

The Hornets finish the season 9-5.

“In all five losses we had the lead with under a minute left,” noted Harrison. “This team is loaded with athletes that can run and jump with anyone. We just have to clean up some basketball-related skills and I think this group can go undefeated as eighth graders. It was a joy to coach this group and can’t wait to see what we look like next year.”

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980's. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

