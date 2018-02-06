Blue Lady Hornets continue to battle

It’s been a long, arduous season for the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets eighth grade team of Bethel Middle School, a season in which they’ve struggled mightily, and wins have evaded them. But on Monday, a day away from playing their last contest of the season at Cabot North, they were still playing hard, still battling.

Unfortunately, the Cabot South Lady Panthers handed them another defeat 34-4.

Taryn Keim scored all 4 of the Lady Hornets’ points including a game-ending three-point play.

Cabot South’s defense was relentless as they took a 12-0 lead after a quarter and extended it to 22-0 by halftime.

It was 28-1 going into the third quarter.

Brooklyn Dunn had six rebounds for the Lady Hornets, all in the first half.