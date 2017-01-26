7A-Central Conference, updated boys standings

January 25, 2017 Boys Basketball

2016-17 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Boys

Team                          Conf.   Ovl

Cabot                          4-1      14-2

No. Little Rock            4-1      14-5

Bryant                        3-2      14-4

FS Northside              3-2      12-6

LR Central                  3-2      13-6

Conway                      2-3     10-8

FS Southside              1-4      6-11

LR Catholic                 0-5      0-13

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Bryant 65, LR Catholic 32

Cabot 66, FS Southside 52

Conway 74, North Little Rock 65

FS Northside 76, LR Central 69

Friday, Jan. 13

LR Central 72, Bryant 70, OT

FS Northside 76, LR Catholic 31

Cabot 55, Conway 46

North Little Rock 76, FS Southside 58

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Bryant 47, FS Southside 46

Cabot 57, LR Central 55

North Little Rock 90, LR Catholic 41

FS Northside 57, Conway 47

Friday, Jan. 20

Bryant 50, Cabot 40

North Little Rock 69, FS Northside 66

LR Central 54, Conway 49

FS Southside 68, LR Catholic 52

Tuesday, Jan. 24

North Little Rock 61, Bryant 59

LR Central 64, FS Southside 50

Conway 49, LR Catholic 43

Cabot 65, FS Northside 50

Friday, Jan. 27

Conway at Bryant

LR Catholic at LR Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

FS Northside at Bryant

North Little Rock at LR Central

Conway at FS Southside

LR Catholic at Cabot

Friday, Feb. 3

Bryant at FS Northside

LR Central at North Little Rock

Cabot at Catholic

FS Southside at Conway

Tuesday, Feb. 7

LR Catholic at Bryant

FS Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Northside

Friday, Feb. 10

Bryant at LR Central

FS Northside at LR Catholic

Cabot at Conway

North Little Rock at FS Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 14

FS Southside at Bryant

Cabot at LR Central

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Conway at FS Northside

Friday, Feb. 17

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Central at Conway

LR Catholic at FS Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 21

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at LR Catholic

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, Feb. 24

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside vs. FS Southside (UAFS)

 

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

