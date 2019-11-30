7A playoff brackets updated

November 30, 2019 Football

CLASS 7A STATE PLAYOFFS

2019 bracket

Friday, Nov. 15

Game 2 — LR Catholic (6-4) (Central 4) 35, Van Buren (6-4) (West 5) 27 

Game 4 — Springdale Har-Ber (7-3) (West 3) 16, Little Rock Central (6-4) (Central 6) 10

Game 6 — Fayetteville (5-5) (West 4) 44, Cabot (6-4) (Central 5) 14 

Game 8 — Conway (7-3) (Central 3) 63, Rogers (2-8) (West 6) 21

Friday, Nov. 22

Game 9 — Bentonville (10-0) (West 1) 41, LR Catholic (7-4) 10

Game 10 — North Little Rock (6-4) (Central 2) 42, Springdale Har-Ber (8-3) 21 

Game 11 — Bryant (10-0) (Central 1) 42, Fayetteville (6-5) 14

Game 12 — Bentonville West (6-4) (West 2) 31, Conway (8-3) 21

Friday, Nov. 29

Game 13 — North Little Rock (7-4) 42, Bentonville (11-0) 24

Game 14 — Bryant (11-0) 35, Bentonville West (7-4) 0 

Friday, Dec. 6

State championship game, War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Game 15 — Bryant (12-0) vs. North Little Rock (8-4), 7 p.m.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
November 30, 2019
Mercy-rule win number 10 as Hornets return to State championship game
Football
November 28, 2019
Hornets face Wolverines in bid to return to title game

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!