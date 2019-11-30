7A playoff brackets updated

CLASS 7A STATE PLAYOFFS
2019 bracket
Friday, Nov. 15
Game 2 — LR Catholic (6-4) (Central 4) 35, Van Buren (6-4) (West 5) 27
Game 4 — Springdale Har-Ber (7-3) (West 3) 16, Little Rock Central (6-4) (Central 6) 10
Game 6 — Fayetteville (5-5) (West 4) 44, Cabot (6-4) (Central 5) 14
Game 8 — Conway (7-3) (Central 3) 63, Rogers (2-8) (West 6) 21
Friday, Nov. 22
Game 9 — Bentonville (10-0) (West 1) 41, LR Catholic (7-4) 10
Game 10 — North Little Rock (6-4) (Central 2) 42, Springdale Har-Ber (8-3) 21
Game 11 — Bryant (10-0) (Central 1) 42, Fayetteville (6-5) 14
Game 12 — Bentonville West (6-4) (West 2) 31, Conway (8-3) 21
Friday, Nov. 29
Game 13 — North Little Rock (7-4) 42, Bentonville (11-0) 24
Game 14 — Bryant (11-0) 35, Bentonville West (7-4) 0
Friday, Dec. 6
State championship game, War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Game 15 — Bryant (12-0) vs. North Little Rock (8-4), 7 p.m.