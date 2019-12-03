Trickey, defense sparks Blue Hornets past Cabot North

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade team of Bryant Junior High held the Cabot North Panthers eighth-graders scoreless in the second quarter and turned a 6-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter into a 14-6 lead by halftime on Monday night. They went on to forge a 35-19 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Cason Trickey came off the bench to score 11 points. Cairon Allen had 8, Layton Baugh 5, Parker Adams, L.C. Pittts and Davyn Steingisser 3 each with Gideon Motes adding 2.

The Hornets led 22-13 going into the third quarter.

“I always dread these games coming out of a break like we had,” said Blue coach Steve Wilson. “It seems you just get going and, bam, it’s Thanksgiving.

“I thought what we lacked in our shots we made up with some hustle,” he said. “We missed a ton of 3’s but we got a lot of rebounds off of them. I thought Cason came in and played real well and gave us a spark. (Tyler) McCormick also came in and gave us some hustle. I thought all the kids hustled.”

To lock down the victory, Baugh, Adams and Steingisser each drained 3’s in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets return to action tonight with a return engagement with Cabot North at Bethel Middle School.