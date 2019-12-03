Trickey, defense sparks Blue Hornets past Cabot North

December 2, 2019 Boys Basketball

The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade team of Bryant Junior High held the Cabot North Panthers eighth-graders scoreless in the second quarter and turned a 6-4 deficit at the end of the first quarter into a 14-6 lead by halftime on Monday night. They went on to forge a 35-19 victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Cason Trickey came off the bench to score 11 points. Cairon Allen had 8, Layton Baugh 5, Parker Adams, L.C. Pittts and Davyn Steingisser 3 each with Gideon Motes adding 2.

The Hornets led 22-13 going into the third quarter.

“I always dread these games coming out of a break like we had,” said Blue coach Steve Wilson. “It seems you just get going and, bam, it’s Thanksgiving.

“I thought what we lacked in our shots we made up with some hustle,” he said. “We missed a ton of 3’s but we got a lot of rebounds off of them. I thought Cason came in and played real well and gave us a spark. (Tyler) McCormick also came in and gave us some hustle. I thought all the kids hustled.”

To lock down the victory, Baugh, Adams and Steingisser each drained 3’s in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets return to action tonight with a return engagement with Cabot North at Bethel Middle School.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
December 3, 2019
Defense, 3-ball barrage help freshman boys snap brief skid
Boys Basketball
November 30, 2019
Bryant drills Tennessee team to claim consolation trophy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!