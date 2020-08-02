9-year-old Sox split first two games at 10U State

SHERWOOD — The Bryant Black Sox 9-year-old All-Stars opened play in the 10-and-under State Tournament on Saturday with a 10-3 win over Sylvan Hills-Kent. Later in the day, however, they were tripped up by Benton’s 10-year-old team by the same score.

Pool play commences on Sunday morning.

The Bryant 9’s are coached by Bill Lloyd, Jordan Verdell, Chris Mask and Brad Martin. Players include Trey Atkins, Tanner Hogland, Cade Jackson, Griffin Lloyd, Cameron Martin, Patterson Mask, Cash McCrary, Sawyer McPherson, Hunter Robertson, Rizer Rue, Judah Summers and Landen Verdell.

Bryant 10, Sylvan Hills 3

The Sox fell behind 2-0 in the first but rallied for seven runs in the top of the third. Sylvan Hills could only manage one run in the bottom of the fourth after the Sox had scored three more in the top of the inning.

Rue started the game-turning inning with a walk. Verdell singled. Both wound up scoring. Summers, Lloyd and Martin followed them across the plate. McPherson walked and scored. Jackson doubled and eventually came around with the seventh run.

In the next inning, Hogland and Mask had singles. Rue walked then Verdell had a base hit to account for the final three tallies.

Benton 10, Bryant 3

A seven-run third broke open a close game for Benton. The Sox had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when, with two out, Martin reached on an error then scored when Robertson’s fly to center was misplayed.

Bryant was down 8-1 going into the bottom of the fourth. Martin walked and, with two down, Jackson belted an RBI double.

Benton tacked on two in the top of the fifth. Bryant tried to mount a big rally in the bottom of the fifth. McPherson reached second on a throwing error. When Hogland’s grounder to short was booted, runners were on the corners. With one out, Summers provided a sacrifice fly as McPherson scored.

Walks to Lloyd and Martin loaded the bases but they were stranded as Benton recorded the final out.