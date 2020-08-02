Dramatic finish lifts Bryant 10’s to two-win day at State

SHERWOOD — After leading by as much as 7-1, the Bryant Black Sox All-Stars round themselves trailing 8-7 going into their final at bat on Saturday at the 10-and-under Cal Ripken State Tournament. But the Sox rallied and when Crews Thomason scored on Wyatt Hunter’s single to left, the Sox walked off with a 9-8 victory.

They followed up with a 15-0 romp over the Sylvan Hills 10U team. With a 2-0 mark in pool play, Bryant will advance to bracket play on Sunday.

The Bryant 10’s are coached by Rick Brown, Danny Dunn, Jacob Hunter, Seth Hyder. Players include Brady Brown, Dax Drake, Tagan Dunn, Baylor Dyson, Evan Hill, Hunter, Keller Hyder, Ethan Kelley, Austin Markham, Kayden Simmons, Thomason and Sam Wakefield.

Bryant 9, Paragould 8

Paragould caught up with the Sox by scoring seven times in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the inning, Drake lead off with a walk and Thomason reached on an error. A walk to Hyder loaded the bases and a passed ball allowed Drake to score the tying run. On a 2-0 delivery, Hunter lined the game-winner to right.

Initially, the Sox took the lead in the bottom of the second. Drake singled but was forced at second on a grounder to short by Thomason. Hyder beat out a bunt single and an errant throw allowed both runners to circle the bags to make it 2-0.

Sylvan Hills used an error, a stolen base, a passed ball and a groundout to get on the board in the top of the third. But the Sox got that run back in the home half of the inning. Wakefield beat out an infield hit to lead off. Kelley beat out a bunt for a hit then so did Simmons loading the bases for Markham, who came through with a sacrifice fly.

After Paragould was retired in order in the top of the fourth, the Sox tacked on. A one-out double by Hunter ignited the uprising. He took third on Brown’s groundout then scored on a passed ball. Dunn worked a walk and Dyson beat out an infield knock, setting the table for Kelley, who doubled in a run. Hill cracked a double to make it 7-1.

Paragould’s big comeback followed then the dramatic finish.

Bryant 15, Sylvan Hills 0

The Sox hammered out 12 hits to go with four Sylvan Hills’ errors and four walks. Kelley, Hill and Markham each had two knocks. Kelley, Markham and Dunn each drove in a pair.

A 10-run first had Bryant on its way to victory in three innings.

A Kelley double instigated the eruption. Hill singled and on a late errant throw to first, Kelley scored. With Hill at second, Markham doubled to make it 2-0. He would score when Drake tripled to right.

Thomason and Hyder had consecutive doubles as the lead grew to 5-0. An error allowed Hyder to reach third. He scored when Hunter grounded out to short.

Brown was struck by a pitch and the offense was reignited. Dunn and Simmons walked. In between, a passed ball allowed Brown to score. Kelley laced a double to center to drive in a Dunn and Simmons. A two-out RBI single by Markham made it 10-0.

In the second, Hyder reached on an error with one out. With two down, Brown singled to center. Dunn’s lined single to right drove in both runners as the lead increased to 12-0.

Kelley walked to start the bottom of the third. Hill singled and Markham walked to fill the bases. With one out, Wakefield beat out an infield hit as Kelley scored. With two down, Hunter reached on an error as Hill scored. Markham raced home on a passed ball to end the game.