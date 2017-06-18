AA Sox overwhelmed by Hot Springs Village in wood bat tourney

SHERIDAN — The Bryant Black Sox AA American Legion team finished play in the annual Peoples Bank Wood Bat Classic on Saturday against the Hot Springs Village AA squad, suffering an 11-1 loss in five innings.

Hot Springs Village grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first and the Sox answered in the home half when Zion Collins singled and, with one out, Jacob Coppock drew a walk. Drew Brown’s grounded into a force at second but when the throw to first, in a bid for a doubleplay, was wild, Brown reached safely and Collins scored. Christian Motes drew a walk but Noah Easterling flew out to center to end the uprising.

In turn, however, Hot Springs Village plated five runs in the top of the second to take control of the game, two more in the third and one in the fourth made it a run-rule lead.

The Sox managed to get somebody on base in each inning but could not put the hits together to score. Jarod Yarborough walked to lead off the second but was stranded. In the third, Coppock singled with one out but a doubleplay ended the inning.

Yarborough worked another walk with two down in the fourth. He took second on a wild pitch but got no further. Collins walked with one out in the fifth but was left aboard as well.

Bryant is set to travel to Texarkana for a doubleheader on Saturday, June 24.