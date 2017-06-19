Bonvillain named to Collegiate Baseball All-America team

TUCSON, Ariz. — Bryant Hornets ace left-hander Beaux Bonvillain has been named first team High School All-America for 2017 by Collegiate Baseball magazine in its June 16 edition.

Bonvillain, who earned all-State, all-State Tournament and all-conference, for his 2017 season, has signed to play collegiately at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

During his 2017 season for the Hornets, he was 7-4 with an earned run average of 0.72. He fanned 79, walked just 11 and surrendered only 44 hits in 68 innings during his senior campaign, which was capped off by a one-hit shutout of Springdale in the first round of the Class 7A State Tournament in Bentonville. He struck out a season-high 13 in the contest.