Bryant Athletic Association All-Star teams preparing for State tourneys

The Bryant Athletic Association all-star teams are set to begin State Tournament play in the days and weeks ahead. On Friday, the 9-year-old team, the 8-year-old teams along with the 5- and 6-year-olds get started. The 9’s will be in Lonoke, the 8’s at Sherwood along with the 6-and-under teams.

Here are the all-stars and the dates of their State tourneys and Regionals:

14 Year Old All-Stars

Kannon Allison

Tylor Bates

Dakota Clay

Noah Davis

Cole Ferguson

Will Hathcote

Cameron McDonald

Justin Orender

Alec Purdom

Ryan Riggs

Blaine Sears

Lawson Speer

Brandon Thomisee

Josh Turner

Manager: Scott Allison

State: July 7 at Lonoke

Regional: July 21 at Plainview, Texas

13 Year Old All-Stars

Chase Boardman

Chandler Boardman

Brayden Boyce

Gavin Burton

Caleb Greiner

Drew Hatman

Connor Martin

Colby Morrow

Calvin Myles

Kyler Pabon

Cade Parker

JT Parker

Hayden Thompson

Manager: Jason Greiner

State: July 7 at Arkadelphia

Regional: July 21 at Lincoln, Ala.

12U All-Stars

Clay Crawford

Lakin Woods

Reid Catton

Mason Butler

Jorge Acosta

Daniel Taylor

Reese Rowland

Garrison Blacklaw

Tucker Dunn

Hunter Holt

Justin Myles

Gustavo Rico

Mason Lucas

Manager: Danny Dunn

State: June 30 at Bryant

Regional: July 14 at Arkadelphia

10 Year Old All-Stars

JT Allen

Gavyn Benson

Eli Berry

Carter Brown

Avery Heidelberg

Preston Howlett

Landon Jackson

EJ Keith

Braxton Speer

Aiden Stout

Hudson Thomason

Marcus Wimberly

Manager: CJ Brown

State: June 30 at Magnolia

Regional: July 13 at Paragould

9 Year Old All-Stars

Luke Andrews

Jonathan Carter

Cohen Chalmers

Grant Daves

Kolby Duncan

Dante Hernandez

Colt Martin

Dawson Martin

Mekhi Ray

Barrett Royal

Jake Taylor

Chance Thompson

Manager: Josh Daves

State: June 23 at Lonoke

Regional: July 13 at Hattiesburg, Miss.

8 Year Old All-Stars

Cannon Chalmers

Carson Dozier

Gunner Frazier

Lyden Johnson

Asher King

Colten Lucas

Hunter Markham

Paxton Pringle

Max Rauth

Jaxon Riggs

Drew Tate-Lee

Jackson Trusty

Manager: Greg Riggs

State: June 23, Sherwood

Regional: July 13 at Spanish Fort, Ala.

7 Year Old All-Stars

Mason Abrahamson

Brady Brown

Amarii Clary

Dax Drake

Tagan Dunn

Garrett Hill

Evan Hill

Wyatt Hunter

Keller Hyder

Ethan Kelley

Austin Markham

Crews Thomason

Manager: Rick Brown

State: June 30 at Crossett

Regional: July 13 at Picayune, Miss.

6 Year Old Allstars

Cooper Andrews

Trey Atkins

Witt Brothers

Tanner Hogland

Cade Jackson

Griffin Lloyd

Cameron Martin

Cash McCrary

Hunter Robertson

Barrett Sory

Judah Summers

Landen Verdell

Manager: Bill Lloyd

State: June 23, Sherwood

Regional: July 7 at Arkadelphia

5 Year Old Allstars

Paxon Abrahamson

Brantlee Baker

Chase Fleming

Jaxson Harrison

Garrion Madison

Chance Orender

Mason Parker

Trey Patterson

Brad Silas Jr

Caden Tolleson

Lane Warren

Karson Young

Manager: John Harrison

State: June 23, Sherwood

Regional: July 7 at Arkadelphia