AAA announces ticket information for State title game

December 2, 2020 Football, Press release

The Arkansas Activities Association released information about tickets for Saturday’s Class 7A State championship game between the Bryant Hornets and the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats at War Memorial Stadium:

“Due to the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, the seating capacity at all venues has been reduced. We know this has and will create some unfortunate situations for everyone involved. We are asking that everyone help us work to make this postseason great for everyone. 

“Below you will find detailed information regarding tickets as well as a link for athletes, parents, students and community. Prices for tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students PRESALE ONLY.

“Wednesday morning at 9 a.m CT remaining tickets will be made available to the public at https://gofan.co/app/school/AAA or by going to https://gofan.co/searchand searching for your school name and town.  

“If you purchase your GoFan tickets using a computer, your tickets will be delivered to the email address you entered when purchasing. You can also download the GoFan mobile app and login using this email to access your tickets. 

“This event is a mobile entry event–tickets must be presented on a smart phone for entry. Printed tickets will not be accepted.”

