Adjustments help as Bryant boys earn victory over Cabot

Frustrated after Tuesday’s 2-0 loss at Fort Smith Southside, Bryant Hornets head soccer coach Richard Friday decided he would be reassessing the team and what it was doing. Changes were made, and, on Thursday, the Hornets forged a 2-0 win over 7A-Central Conference rival Cabot.

“We looked batter,” Friday said. “The change in formation and the addition of the younger players brought a new energy from the team.

“We were dominant through most of the game,” he noted. “We scored about 25 minutes in with a cross from Dawson Oakley to Alberto Rodarte. We scored in the second half after a penalty kick by Luke Welch.”

The Hornets finish up the regular season next week with a match at North Little Rock on Tuesday, May 1 then Senior Night on Friday, May 4, against Conway.