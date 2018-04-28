Lady Hornets survive Cabot on PKs, Funk’s saves

Photos courtesy of Nikki Funk

The Bryant Lady Hornets and Cabot Lady Panthers battled to a 2-2 tie on Thursday night and the match came down to penalty kicks in a shootout. And they matched P.K.’s to the point when it was deadlocked 5-5. But Bryant got an eighth kick past the Lady Panthers’ keeper and, on Cabot’s turn, freshman keeper Addison Funk made a save as her teammates ran onto the field to celebrate as the Lady Hornets earned the victory.

The victory improved the Lady Hornets to 13-5 overall and 8-4 in the 7A-Central Conference. They are fourth in the league pending the rest of the conference matches tonight, a game behind Conway and two behind Mount St. Mary Academy, a pair of teams, along with league-leading Fort Smith Southside, that Bryant has defeated in the past.

The Lady Hornets travel to North Little Rock on Tuesday, May 1, before wrapping up the regular season with a Senior Night match against Conway on Friday.

Maddison Humbard scored for the Lady Hornets at the 20:07 mark of the first half. But Cabot scored twice to take the lead by halftime. Before the match was two minutes deep in the second half, Alyssa Fason tied it with a goal off a feed from Humbard.

Funk had five saves during regulation play.

In the shootout, Bryant head coach Nicole Inman said, “We had two miss the net and all of Cabot’s were on net, so Addi had to save a few.”

That included the last one.