After strong start, Lady Hornets JV falls to Southside

The Bryant Lady Hornets junior varsity volleyball team started well by edging the Fort Smith Southside Lady Mavericks JV, 25-23. But Southside surged to win the match, taking game two, 25-14 and the third set, 15-6.

The Lady Hornets, now 4-3, travel to Cabot on Thursday.