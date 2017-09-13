Lady Mavs gain upper hand early, hold off Lady Hornets

For more photos from this event by Rick Nation, go here

With back-to-back home wins and three victories in their last four matches, the Bryant Lady Hornets came into Tuesday’s third straight home match with high hopes of extending that run against the 7A-Central Conference rival Fort Smith Southside Lady Mavericks.

But they could never get a decisive streak going and absorbed a 15-25, 20-25, 18-25.

“We didn’t play bad tonight, but we just couldn’t get it done,” said Lady Hornets head coach Beth Solomon. “Southside is a good team. I wish that we would have pulled out a win.

“Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get things going tonight,” she continued. “There were a couple of times that we were down by 6 or 7 points and got a good run going, but it just wasn’t enough to pull out a win.

“We’re going to look toward Thursday now,” the coach noted. “We need a win against Cabot.”

The Lady Hornets will travel to Cabot this Thursday.

Senior Raven Loveless managed nine kills for the Lady Hornets, who had 21 overall. Ivory Russ came through with five kills, Faith Stone four and Ashlyn Lee two. Kristen Boyle had a kill and a pair of solo blocks. Truli Bates led with three solo blocks and a block assist with Russ.

Lee finished with 14 assists. Lexi Brown had five.

Bryant was good on 83 percent of its serves. Brown was good on all 10 of her attempts and Kyla Baker was 9 of 10. Lee got in 8 of 9.

Cassie Ray led the team with three aces. Lee had two with Brown and Baker adding one each.

Erin Thompson provided a team-high seven digs. Baker and Lee added six each. Reagan Dabbs and Ray recorded four digs each, Brown three and Loveless two.