American Legion baseball begins for Bryant this week

The 2019 baseball season for the Bryant Black Sox American Legion teams begin this week, starting with games against Bauxite for the Sox’ 17-and-under Junior Legion team and the 15-and-under Junior Legion squad tonight at Bryant High School Field. The Senior (19-and-under) Legion season begins when the Sox host Little Rock Post 1 on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Tonight’s 15-and-under game begins at 6 p.m.
The Bryant teams will begin the season playing home games at BHS Field but, with the construction going on at the campus, they may change as the summer goes along if the construction requires electricity and water to be turned off at the park.
The Senior Sox went all the way to the Legion World Series two years ago, finishing fourth in the nation. Last year, they won State and made it to the final of the MidSouth Regional, a game away from returning to the World Series before being knocked off.
They finished the summer 46-11-1.
The teams are made up entirely of players that go to Bryant High School.
Here are the tentative schedules (games may be added, particularly to the junior schedules, and locations may change):
BRYANT BLACK SOX
2019 Senior American Legion schedule
May 23 — Little Rock
May 27 — Magnet Cove
May 27 — Cabot
May 28 — Benton
June 4 — Fort Smith (2) At UCA
June 5 — at Morrilton (2)
June 6-9 — at Arkansas Tech tournament
June 10 — Sheridan
June 13-16 — at Chad Wolffe, Fayetteville
June 19-23 — Omaha Tournament
June 25 — at Benton
June 27-30 — at Gonzalez, La., Tournament
July 2 — at Fort Smith
July 8 — Morrilton (2)
July 9 — at Little Rock
July 11-14 — at Springfield, Mo.
July 16 — Cabot
July 19 — Area Tournament, Bryant
July 26-309 — State Tournament, UCA
Aug. 8-12 —Regional tournament, Omaha
Aug. 15-20 — World Series
BRYANT BLACK SOX
2019 Junior (17U) American Legion schedule
May 22 — Bauxite
May 24-26 — at Cabot Tournament
May 28 — Benton
May 30-June 2 — Five Tool Tournament, UCA
June 10 — Sheridan
June 11 — at Bauxite
June 13-16 — Chad Wolffe, Fayetteville
June 18 — at Sheridan
June 22 — Jacksonville
June 22 — Texarkana
June 25 — at Benton
June 27 — Five Tool Tournament, Fayetteville
July 2 — at Fort Smith
July 12-16 — Junior State Tournament, UCA
BRYANT BLACK SOX
2019 Junior (15U) American Legion Schedule
May 22 — Bauxite
May 30-June 2 — Five Tool Tournament, UCA
June 5-9 — Sheridan Tournament
June 11 — at Bauxite
June 18 — at Sheridan