American Legion baseball begins for Bryant this week

The 2019 baseball season for the Bryant Black Sox American Legion teams begin this week, starting with games against Bauxite for the Sox’ 17-and-under Junior Legion team and the 15-and-under Junior Legion squad tonight at Bryant High School Field. The Senior (19-and-under) Legion season begins when the Sox host Little Rock Post 1 on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tonight’s 15-and-under game begins at 6 p.m.

The Bryant teams will begin the season playing home games at BHS Field but, with the construction going on at the campus, they may change as the summer goes along if the construction requires electricity and water to be turned off at the park.

The Senior Sox went all the way to the Legion World Series two years ago, finishing fourth in the nation. Last year, they won State and made it to the final of the MidSouth Regional, a game away from returning to the World Series before being knocked off.

They finished the summer 46-11-1.

The teams are made up entirely of players that go to Bryant High School.

Here are the tentative schedules (games may be added, particularly to the junior schedules, and locations may change):

BRYANT BLACK SOX

2019 Senior American Legion schedule

May 23 — Little Rock

May 27 — Magnet Cove

May 27 — Cabot

May 28 — Benton

June 4 — Fort Smith (2) At UCA

June 5 — at Morrilton (2)

June 6-9 — at Arkansas Tech tournament

June 10 — Sheridan

June 13-16 — at Chad Wolffe, Fayetteville

June 19-23 — Omaha Tournament

June 25 — at Benton

June 27-30 — at Gonzalez, La., Tournament

July 2 — at Fort Smith

July 8 — Morrilton (2)

July 9 — at Little Rock

July 11-14 — at Springfield, Mo.

July 16 — Cabot

July 19 — Area Tournament, Bryant

July 26-309 — State Tournament, UCA

Aug. 8-12 —Regional tournament, Omaha

Aug. 15-20 — World Series

BRYANT BLACK SOX

2019 Junior (17U) American Legion schedule

May 22 — Bauxite

May 24-26 — at Cabot Tournament

May 28 — Benton

May 30-June 2 — Five Tool Tournament, UCA

June 10 — Sheridan

June 11 — at Bauxite

June 13-16 — Chad Wolffe, Fayetteville

June 18 — at Sheridan

June 22 — Jacksonville

June 22 — Texarkana

June 25 — at Benton

June 27 — Five Tool Tournament, Fayetteville

July 2 — at Fort Smith

July 12-16 — Junior State Tournament, UCA

BRYANT BLACK SOX

2019 Junior (15U) American Legion Schedule

May 22 — Bauxite

May 30-June 2 — Five Tool Tournament, UCA

June 5-9 — Sheridan Tournament

June 11 — at Bauxite

June 18 — at Sheridan