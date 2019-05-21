Youth soccer team wins state championship

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The Central Arkansas Soccer Club ’08 Wildcats earned their first state championship on Sunday with wins over Texarkana Soccer Club and FC Dallas Central Arkansas (Searcy) in the U11 division of the 2019 Arkansas State Championships held at Burns Park. The Wildcats competed in the Arkansas Competitive Soccer League this past year for the first time. Central Arkansas, coached by Julie Fluger, finished the regular spring season with a 9-3-6 record.

Searcy edged Texarkana 1-0 on Saturday to start off the event. The Wildcats were scheduled to play Texarkana later that evening, but weather postponed the match.

Central Arkansas, led by forward Carys Williams, defeated Texarkana 2-1 on Sunday morning. Williams’ first goal was assisted by winger Bethany Arbeene. Arbeene advanced down the right side of the field, splitting two defenders to find Williams in the middle. The Wildcats out shot Texarkana 10-4.

Central Arkansas then took down Searcy 2-0 in a noon match. The Wildcats’ first goal came from forward Emma Roach with winger Brooke Fluger earning the assist. Three minutes later, midfielder Brooklyn Kuchinski sealed the victory with a one-touch shot from 15 yards out. Central Arkansas gave up one shot on goal against Searcy.

Williams paced the Wildcats this spring with 16 goals and eight assists (40 points). Kuchinksi collected nine goals and six assists, finishing second on the team with 24 points. Arbeene (nine goals, one assist) and Fluger (eight goals, three assists) each collected 19 points, while Roach recorded seven goals. Forward Mattison Roberts scored five goals, and winger Eloise Prather found the back of net twice.

Defensively, Central Arkansas held its opponents to one goal or less in 13 matches this spring, recording six shutouts. The backline features centerbacks Lydia Hall (four goals) and Presley McNab (one goal) and fullbacks Jadyn Heiderscheidt (one goal), Raegan Leung (four shots on goal) and Anabelle Tappe (two goals). Goalkeeper Toni Williams racked up 57 saves and assisted on one goal.

Steve Landers CDJR in Little Rock sponsors Central Arkansas Soccer Club. The Wildcats are individually sponsored by Bryant Family Pharmacy, Clark Contractors, Chreyton Electric, Merchants & Farmers Bank, Head Waves Salon, Tacos 4 Life and Daniel Orthodontics.

Eleven of the girls attend Bryant Schools.

PHOTO: Back (left to right): Mattison Roberts, Eloise Prather, Raegan Leung, Lydia Hall, Emma Roach, Jadyn Heiderscheidt, Carys Williams, Bethany Arbeene and Brooklyn Kuchinski. Front (left to right): Presley McNab, Toni Williams, Anabelle Tappe and Brooke Fluger.