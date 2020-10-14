Anderson leads Bryant White past Horace Mann

Just five days after a bitterly disappointing loss to Bryant Blue in the annual Hornet Bowl, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team earned a 22-8 victory over Little Rock Horace Mann, in a late addition to the team’s schedule.
The win on Tuesday night on Everett Field at Hornets Stadium improved Bryant White to 3-2 on the season going into a game at Cabot South on Thursday, Oct. 22.
“I am proud of how our team bounced back after a short turnaround following the Hornet Bowl,” said Bryant White coach Richard Wortham. “I am proud to get the win. We will start preparing for Cabot South (Wednesday).”
The Hornets scored on defense to open the game. Daniel Anderson scooped up a Horace Mann fumble and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown. He then added a run for a two-point conversion.
Later, Anderson threw a touchdown pass to Tristan Knox from 8 yards out and Nick Baker added a run for two.
Jaden Welch scored on a 2-yard run to cap the scoring.
“Wesley Vandeventer had an interception,” Wortham noted. “Darrell Moore did a good job of getting our defense lined up and flying to the football. Braden Atkins and Kamren Burch played really well on kickoff.
“Overall, our team played really well on all three facets of the game,” he concluded.