Cabot prevails over Lady Hornets in straight sets

CABOT — Coming off back-to-back wins including a non-conference victory at home against Greenbrier on Monday, the Bryant Lady Hornets traveled to Cabot on Tuesday night in hopes of gaining some ground in the standings on the Lady Panthers, who are fifth in the league, just ahead of Bryant.

But the Lady Hornets were disappointed absorbing a 9-25, 12-25, 11-25 loss.

Cabot stayed a game behind Mount St. Mary Academy and Fort Smith Northside, who are tied for third in the league, with the victory.

The Lady Hornets couldn’t get much past the Lady Panthers on the front line. They finished with just nine kills, though they had six blocks.

Ella Reynolds and Madelyn Hoskins each had three kills. Sammie Jo Ferguson had two and Camryn Martin one.

Ferguson had two of the blocks. Martin, Anna Andrews, Jacia Gilbert and Erin Key each contributed one.

Shaylee Carver had four assists, Andrews three and Lily Studdard two.

Bryant was good on 85.3 percent of its serves. Reynolds had four aces.

Alyssa Hernandez came up with 13 digs for Bryant. Samantha Still had 11 and Jaiyah Jackson seven.

Regarding Monday’s win over Greenbrier, Lady Hornets head coach Leigh Back said, “There was a lot of improvement shown by individuals and as a team. Blocking was better, but not great. It was a good win over a very tough team.”

Bryant will close out the regular season on Thursday at home against North Little Rock, which comes in tied for first in the league with Conway.

The 6A-Central Conference Tournament is set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 20.