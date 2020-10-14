Bryant’s junior boys finish second at home meet

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

The Bryant Junior High Hornets, led by three finishers in the top 12, finished second in their division of the annual Danny Westbrook Bryant Hornets Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday at Bishop Park.

The Hornets finished with 72 points. Greenbrier took top honors with 41 including individual medalist Chris Palmer, who finished the course in 11:20.89.

Eighth grader Angel Vargas paced the Hornets, finishing sixth overall in 11:45.94. Jack Landrum and Dylan Middleton, both eighth graders, were seventh (11:53.40) and 12th (12:25.48) respectively.

“The junior boys were without their normal top two, with Payton Brack having moved up to the senior high team, and Brandon Avila out with an injury,” noted Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “They had several boys step up and run well. That is a testament to the great job Coach Sontreka Johnson and Coach Nicole Bradbury are doing at the junior high.”

Freshman Daniel Barrientos was 21st overall in a time of 12:44.42. Daven Parker was 26th in 12:50.79 to complete the scoring five. Parker is an eighth grader as well.

Seventh grader Grayson King (29th, 12:55.86) and eighth grader Ian Cunningham (33rd, 13:01.64) finished out Bryant’s top seven.

“The Bryant coaching staff greatly appreciates all of the volunteers that helped to make this meet happen,” said Oury. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

The team is tentatively scheduled to run at the Lake Hamilton Invitational at Oaklawn Park on Saturday.