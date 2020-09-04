Anderson’s TD to open game spurs Bryant White to road win

WHITE HALL — Daniel Anderson returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team got off to a fast start on the way to an 24-0 win over the White Hall Bulldogs on Thursday night.
“It was a great opportunity to play a good opponent and the kids really enjoyed the moment,” said Hornets coach Russell Wortham.
Nick Baker scored twice for the Hornets on runs of 47 and 13 yards. Myron Thrash put the finishing touches on the victory with a 23-yard touchdown run.
“We are proud to get a win but know we have a lot of work to do,” Wortham said. “We get started back next week and look forward to a great week of practice to prepare for Conway Blue.”
Bryant White will travel to Conway for that game on Thursday, Sept. 10.