September 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Freshman Lady Hornets earn first league win

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team earned its first conference victory on Thursday night, taking Cabot South in two straight, 25-19, 25-16.

The Lady Hornets include Jenna Acheson, Aubree Allen, Ashlea Brazil, Ashlee Caton, Stormi Chaloner, Kaley Coppock, Hannah Crouch, Dezarea Duckworth, Kaitlyn Greer, Nocole Guyett, Kayla Jolley, Jacie McMahan, Mekaylah Muhammad, Breanna Sanders, Courtnie Schultz, Becka Shaddon, Erica Smith and Katy Stillman.[more]

Greer contributed three kills, Guyett had two and Allen one.

“We have been working on our hits and I thought our attacks were stronger than in any other match,” commented coach Monica Parish.

Greer added an ace and served for points 9 through 12 in the first game. Allen served for points 14 to 17. Acheson served points 18 to 22 and contributed an ace. Dezerea Duckworth had an ace as well along the way.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Hornets dropped a two-game match at home against Conway Blue, 18-25, 18-25.

In game one, Jolley, Guyett and Duckworth each had a kill. Guyett and Allen each had a block.

In game two, Guyett contributed a pair of blocks with Allen pitching in with a block and a kill. Greer served for points 9 through 13.

The Lady Hornets continue conference action on Tuesday, Sept. 7, against North Little Rock.