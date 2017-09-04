Junior girls win first meet with eight runners in the top 20

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant Lady Hornets junior high cross country team placed three runners in the top eight and eight in the top 20 as they captured the team title at the Bob Gravette Invitational meet at Ouachita Baptist University on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets with 43 points to Lake Hamilton’s 50. Lakeside was third with 89 in the nine-team meet.

Bryant was led by Caroline Pelton, who finished third overall in 14:17.24, just behind Lake Hamilton’s Claire Evans and individual medalist Maddie Anders of Star City. But Lake Hamilton’s second finisher was seventh and third finisher was 10th while Bryant’s Jillian Colclasure took sixth in 14:39.64 and Kim Hernandez took eighth in 14:53.67.

“I have been very impressed with this junior high group,” said Lady Hornets coach Keith Dale. “They are all eager to do what it takes to be the best that they can. I see great things in the future for this group if they maintain their focus and continue to work.”

McKenzie Hicks who was 14h in 15:09.12 and Sydney Dettmer who was 16th in 15:15.46 rounded out the scoring quintet for the Lady Hornets. Also finishing in the top 20 were Abigail Lagemann (17th, 15:18.39), Yasmin Amlani (18th, 15:19.78) and Heather Hammett (20th, 15:24.27).

Bryant is scheduled to run again this Saturday at the Minuteman Invitational in Little Rock.





